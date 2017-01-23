Alif School introduces ‘Lingo Dramatics’ in its curriculum

Alif International School Riyadh has introduced regular language dramas, titled “Lingo Dramatics,” as part of its language skill development program.

Enacting dramas for learning languages can integrate verbal and non-verbal aspects of communication that will make the learning process interesting and more effective, said Principal Muhammed Musthafa in his address at the first lingo event. He spoke about the importance of incorporating such an innovative initiative to the school curriculum. Students’ remarkable performances on different themes turned the event into a great success. Luqman Pazhur, director of the school, inaugurated the first lingo event.