  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 11 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Alif School introduces ‘Lingo Dramatics’ in its curriculum

Corporate News

Alif School introduces ‘Lingo Dramatics’ in its curriculum

ARAB NEWS |

Students’ remarkable performances on different themes turned the event into a great success.

Alif International School Riyadh has introduced regular language dramas, titled “Lingo Dramatics,” as part of its language skill development program.
Enacting dramas for learning languages can integrate verbal and non-verbal aspects of communication that will make the learning process interesting and more effective, said Principal Muhammed Musthafa in his address at the first lingo event. He spoke about the importance of incorporating such an innovative initiative to the school curriculum. Students’ remarkable performances on different themes turned the event into a great success. Luqman Pazhur, director of the school, inaugurated the first lingo event.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Corporate News

Mobily announces ‘Connect Roaming’ packages for holidays

Etihad Etisalat Mobily has announced its Connect Roaming packages for the current school holiday...

Al-Habtoor hosts Open Talk with social media followers

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor founding chairman of Al Habtoor Group hosted his inaugural Open Talk...

Carrier exhibits innovative products at Saudi HVACR Expo 2017

Carrier a world leader in high technology heating ventilating air conditioning and refrigeration...

Dubai still big attraction for GCC investors, says developer

The Gulf Cooperation Council GCC investors have not let regional economic concerns undermine...

Turkey launches $2 billion March 2027 bond at 6.15%

Turkey has launched a 2 billion March 2027 senior unsecured global bond at 6 15 percent The...

Haj quota for Pakistani pilgrims increased

The number of pilgrims from Pakistan visiting Saudi Arabia to perform Haj will rise to 179 210 in...

World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi to attract top-class professionals

The United Arab Emirates UAE will be the first country among the Organization of Petroleum...

Rotana to open 15 new hotels and resorts in region

Rotana one of the leading hotel management companies in the Middle East Africa South Asia and...

EY offers ‘borderless advisory services’ to clients

EY has announced the creation of borderless advisory services for their clients across Africa...

STC’s Q4 net income increases 10% to SR2.15 billion

Saudi Telecom Company STC has announced its preliminary financial results for the period ending...

Savola Group to capitalize on growth opportunities

Savola Group one of Saudi Arabia s leading retail and food holding companies has issued its...

L’azurde unveils spectacular Winter Collection 2017

In a display of jewelry and red carpet elegance L azurde the largest gold and jewelry designer...

SSMMID holds workshop on dengue virus

In collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Health the Saudi Society for Medical Microbiology and...

Oman Air eyes sustained growth in 2017

Continued fleet and network expansion together with a renewed focus on on board services and...

360 Cassette: Samsung’s innovative air conditioner brings comfort

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd participated in the HVACR Expo that took place in Jeddah this week...

BMW 7 series crosses 5,000 unit mark in 2016

The BMW Group is reflecting on another positive year in the Middle East in which sales were...

Around Arab News

Alif School introduces ‘Lingo Dramatics’ in its curriculum

Alif International School Riyadh has introduced regular language dramas titled Lingo Dramatics as...

Mobily announces ‘Connect Roaming’ packages for holidays

Etihad Etisalat Mobily has announced its Connect Roaming packages for the current school holiday...

Al-Habtoor hosts Open Talk with social media followers

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor founding chairman of Al Habtoor Group hosted his inaugural Open Talk...

Carrier exhibits innovative products at Saudi HVACR Expo 2017

Carrier a world leader in high technology heating ventilating air conditioning and refrigeration...

Dubai still big attraction for GCC investors, says developer

The Gulf Cooperation Council GCC investors have not let regional economic concerns undermine...

Turkey launches $2 billion March 2027 bond at 6.15%

Turkey has launched a 2 billion March 2027 senior unsecured global bond at 6 15 percent The...

White House plays down imminent Jerusalem Embassy move

WASHINGTON JERUSALEM The White House on Sunday appeared to play down suggestions that a...

Tunisia’s powerful union meets to choose new chief

TUNIS Tunisia s Nobel Peace Prize winning UGTT labor union opened a key annual congress on Sunday...

Iraqi forces take more neighborhoods in east Mosul

MOSUL Iraqi forces on Sunday retook two neighborhoods from the Daesh group in Mosul the last...

Top-ranked Murray and Kerber crash in day of upsets

MELBOURNE World number ones Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber both crashed out of the Australian...

Returning Costa gives Chelsea breathing space

LONDON Diego Costa marked his comeback with a goal as Chelsea overcame an obdurate Hull City side...

Stokes dominates as England beats India in 3rd ODI

KOLKATA England all rounder Ben Stokes put in a dominant performance with the bat and ball to...

Africa Cup of Nations: Algeria coach admits chances are slim

FRANCEVILLE Gabon Algeria coach Georges Leekens admitted on Sunday that his side do not stand...

Fleetwood wins Abu Dhabi championship

ABU DHABI England s world number 102 Tommy Fleetwood overcame swirling winds and final hole...

Dybala, Higuain strike as Juve humble Lazio

MILAN Paulo Dybala hit a fifth minute opener and Gonzalo Higuain added a quick second as Juventus...

Pakistan’s blunders blasted as Australia takes ODI series

SYDNEY Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur blasted his players after their blunders helped Australia...