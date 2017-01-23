‘Dubai is my home,’ says Shah Rukh Khan

DUBAI: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan launched the Arabic version of the song “Zaalima” from his upcoming film “Raees” at the Rajmahal Theater in Dubai’s Bollywood Parks and Resorts on Saturday. The superstar is in Dubai to promote his latest film, which is all set for release in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this weekend.

“Thank you Dubai. Just coming here in Dubai is so nice. Coming here and shooting is amazing. This is my home and these are my guests. I keep bringing new guests every few months. I love hanging out in Dubai more than any other place in the world. So thank you Dubai for being so warm,” Khan told a press conference on Saturday. The superstar was recently appointed as an ambassador for Dubai Tourism.

“I love to sit in my house (at Palm Jumeirah) and relax on the beach in my shorts. I find solitude there. Maybe tonight or tomorrow, I will invite them the team of ‘Raees’ all to my house and make eggs for them,” he said.

Khan was accompanied by his co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui, producer Ritesh Sidhwani and director Rahul Dholakia. His leading lady, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, was conspicuous by her absence, despite rumors that she is in the city.

Following the press conference, Khan toured the rides at Bollywood Parks Dubai, met fans outside the Rajmahal Theater and danced with them to the song “Zaalima.”