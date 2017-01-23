J Lo and Drake: What is going on?

LOS ANGELES: Drake and Jennifer Lopez have been the subject of romance rumors lately. There is even speculation the two are making music together. Lopez has now addressed and confirmed only one of those rumors.

“We are, well, we did! We did one song together!” she said, adding: “I don’t know if we will do more, we will see!”

According to a source reported by Entertainment Tonight, the 47-year-old hit-maker is “head over heels” for the R&B star.

“She’s head over heels for Drake. It’s a new relationship, but she really likes him. She’s really into him,” the source said.

The pair first sparked rumors in late December, after the 30-year-old rapper visited Lopez at her Las Vegas show. Drake and Lopez were spotted enjoying an intimate dinner in Hollywood just before Christmas, and celebrated New Year’s together.

However, Lopez played coy when she was asked about her rumored relationship with the rapper.

“He just asked me to do a song with him and that’s what we’ve been doing,” she had said.

However, photos on Lopez’s Instagram seem to indicate that there is much more than mere music collaborations going on between the two singers.