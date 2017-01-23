KFAA to mark its 50th anniversary with new fighter jets

Riyadh: Prince Mohammed bin Salman, deputy crown prince and minister of defense, expressed on Sunday his thanks and gratitude to King Salman bin Abdulaziz for lending his patronage to King Faisal Air Academy’s (KFAA) for its celebration of its 50th anniversary next Wednesday.

He also thanked the King for the induction of an F-15-SA fighter jet that is joining the fleet of Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF). The academy will also witness the graduation ceremony of the 91st batch of KFAA students.

The deputy crown prince said the Kingdom will continue boosting its military and defense capabilities through upgrading the Armed Forces, notably the RSAF, by making it possible for it to be in possession of the most modern planes in the world. He also said qualifying and training pilots and co-pilots, as well as enhancing the Armed Forces’ capabilities to make them combat ready, will enable the Armed Force to perform more efficiently.

The deputy crown prince said the induction of the new fighter jet coincides with the 50th anniversary of KFAA, which prepared many pilots who have proved their competence at world level.

The event will witness the official joining of the recently received F-15-SA fighter jets to the RSAF fleet following a deal signed with the US in 2012, which stipulated the purchase of 84 F-15-SA fighter jets.

The jets contain advanced equipment in electronic warfare based on digital technology. They can be loaded with conventional or new smart weapons.

KFAA was established in 1967 when Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the then-minister of Defense and Aviation, announced during the graduation ceremony of the 26th batch of King Abdulaziz Military College cadets, the establishment of an air academy that would carry the name King Faisal Air Academy (KFAA).