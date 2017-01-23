King Salman holds talks with Tajik Parliament speaker

RIYADH: King Salman and Shukurjon Zuhurov, speaker of the House of Representatives of Tajikistan’s Supreme Assembly, held talks here Sunday focusing on cooperation between the two countries, especially in the field of parliamentary affairs.

“During the meeting, King Salman and Shukurjon reviewed relations and prospects of bilateral cooperation, particularly between the Shoura Council and the Supreme Assembly of Tajikistan,” according to a SPA report. The Tajik parliament speaker later held talks with Shoura Council chairman Sheikh Abdullah M. Al-Asheikh in which they discussed issues of common interest between the two countries.

“They also explored means of bolstering parliamentary cooperation between the Shoura Council and the Tajik House of Representatives,” said a statement posted by the Shoura Council on its website after the official talks here.

Shukurjon said, “the distinguished relations between the two countries that currently exist at all levels. In this context Saudi Arabia was the first country to recognize the independence of his country 25 years ago.”

He also praised the Kingdom’s support for the development of Tajikistan.

“The Tajik parliament speaker appreciated the position enjoyed by the Kingdom in the Islamic world and its efforts, led by King Salman to ensure security and peace in the region and solving disputes through peaceful means,” said the Shoura statement.

“The meeting between Saudi and Tajik officials also explored a series of ideas aimed at boosting cooperation in economic, investment, educational and health areas,” it added. Later, the Shoura chairman hosted a luncheon for the visiting guest and accompanying delegation in the presence of some Shoura members and guests.

The relations between Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan are growing progressively. The relations entered in a new era of cooperation and cordiality following the visit of Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon early last year and his talks with King Salman. With predominantly Muslim population, Tajikistan is a land-locked country in Central Asia.