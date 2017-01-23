  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 22 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli leader accepts invitation from Trump to visit US

Middle-East

Israeli leader accepts invitation from Trump to visit US

AP |

President Donald Trump. (AP)

JERUSALEM: Israel’s prime minister on Sunday accepted an invitation to visit the White House next month in hopes of forging a “common vision” for the region with President Donald Trump that could include expanded settlement construction on occupied territories and a tougher policy toward Iran.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his plans to head to Washington in early February hours after delaying a vote on an explosive proposal to annex one of the West Bank’s largest settlements, apparently to coordinate his policy toward the Palestinians with the new administration.
The move put on hold legislation that threatens to unleash fresh violence and damage already faded hopes for Palestinian independence. It also may have marked Trump’s first presidential foray into Middle East diplomacy.
After eight years of frosty relations with President Barack Obama, Netanyahu has welcomed Trump’s election as an opportunity to strengthen ties between the two allies. Israeli media reported that Netanyahu was gearing up plans to expand settlement construction in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem — a policy that had been condemned by Obama.
Late Sunday, the two men held what Netanyahu’s office described as a “very warm conversation” by phone. It said they discussed the international nuclear deal with Iran, which both men have harshly criticized, and the Palestinian issue.
“The prime minister expressed his desire to work closely with President Trump to forge a common vision to advance peace and security in the region, with no daylight between the United States and Israel,” the statement said. It said a date for Netanyahu’s visit would be finalized in the coming days.
The White House said Trump told Netanyahu that peace with the Palestinians “can only be negotiated directly between the two parties” and that the US will work closely with Israel on that goal.
Trump also affirmed his “unprecedented commitment to Israel’s security” and his administration’s focus on countering terrorism, the White House added.
With Trump signaling a more tolerant approach toward the much-maligned settlement movement, Israel’s nationalist right now believes it has an ally in the White House, and Israeli hard-line leaders make no secret they will push for aggressive action in the occupied West Bank.
Education Minister Naftali Bennett, leader of the pro-settlement Jewish Home Party, has been pushing Netanyahu to abandon the internationally backed idea of a Palestinian state and to annex the Maaleh Adumim settlement near Jerusalem.
But after convening his Security Cabinet on Sunday, Netanyahu said his Cabinet ministers, including Bennett, had decided “unanimously” to delay action on the annexation plan until he goes to Washington to meet with Trump.
In order to placate Bennett, Israeli media reports said Netanyahu had promised the ministers to clear the way for expanded settlement construction in east Jerusalem and in major West Bank settlement “blocs” that Israel hopes to keep under a future peace deal. He was quoted as saying his “vision” is to place all settlements under Israeli sovereignty.
In Washington, Trump described their phone call as “very nice.”
Netanyahu, a longtime supporter of the settlements, has nonetheless been cautious about expanding them in the face of strong opposition from the international community. In a final showdown with Israel last month, the Obama administration allowed the UN Security Council to pass a resolution condemning settlements as illegal.
But Bennett and other hard-liners believe there is no longer any reason for restraint.
“For the first time in 50 years, the prime minister can decide: either sovereignty or Palestine,” Bennett wrote on Twitter.
Annexing Maaleh Adumim, a sprawling settlement of nearly 40,000 people east of Jerusalem, could cause a major clash with the Palestinians and the rest of the international community.
The Palestinians seek all of the West Bank and east Jerusalem — areas captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war — for a future state. The Palestinians and the international community consider all settlements illegal, and unilaterally making Maaleh Adumim part of Israel would deal a powerful blow to hopes for a two-state solution.
To the Palestinians, it would be seen as undermining negotiations. Maaleh Adumim is also strategically located in the middle of the West Bank, potentially hindering the establishment of their state.
“If they are serious about making it part of Israel and closing it down, then it is actually cutting the West Bank into two,” said Hagit Ofran of the anti-settlement group Peace Now.
While Trump has not expressed an opinion on the annexation, he has signaled a softer approach toward the settlement movement than any of his predecessors.
His designated ambassador to Israel has close ties to Jewish West Bank settlements, and a delegation of settler leaders attended Friday’s inauguration as guests of administration officials.
Trump also has already said he supports one of Israel’s key demands — moving the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The president ignored a question Sunday from reporters about the issue.
The US, like other countries, maintains its embassy in Tel Aviv, saying the conflicting claims to Jerusalem must be worked out in negotiations.
Trump, however, faces heavy pressure from the Palestinians and Arab countries against moving the embassy. The fate of east Jerusalem, home to the city’s most sensitive religious sites, is deeply emotional, and disagreements have boiled over into violence in the past.
The White House dispelled rumors that Trump had imminent plans to announce the move. It said it was only at the “very beginning” of discussing plans to move the embassy.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has sent a series of messages to Trump urging him not to move the embassy and warning that he would revoke recognition of Israel if the move takes place.
Abbas met Sunday with Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Amman. Jordan, which serves as the custodian of Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem, has warned that moving the embassy would cross a “red line.” Jordan is a key Israeli and Western ally in the battle against Islamic militants.
“We discussed the possibility of moving the embassy, and we say that if this thing happens, then we have measures that we agreed to implement together with Jordan,” Abbas said. “And we hope that the American administration will not do that.”
Also Sunday, Jerusalem city officials granted building permits for 566 new homes in east Jerusalem. The permits had been put on hold for the final months of the Obama administration.
“We’ve been through eight tough years with Obama pressuring to freeze construction,” said Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat. “I hope that era is over.”
Unlike other West Bank settlements, Israel annexed east Jerusalem and considers its neighborhoods inseparable parts of its capital. But the annexation is not internationally recognized.
Palestinian official Nabil Abu Rdeneh and condemned the building plans and called on the UN to act. “It is time to stop dealing with Israel as a state above the law,” he said.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Syria opposition vow to keep fighting if talks fail

ASTANA KAZAKHSTAN Syrian opposition vowed Monday to keep fighting if the peace talks fail with...

Yemeni government forces seize Red Sea port of Mokha

ADEN Yemen Yemeni army forces backed by Gulf Arabs fought their way into the Red Sea coast city...

Assailants kill five Egypt soldiers in Sinai: army

CAIRO The Egyptian army said Monday that assailants killed five soldiers in the Sinai Peninsula...

KSrelief launches medical convoy to deliver aid to Yemen

RIYADH ADEN King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center KSrelief on Sunday dispatched a convoy...

Tunisia’s powerful union meets to choose new chief

TUNIS Tunisia s Nobel Peace Prize winning UGTT labor union opened a key annual congress on Sunday...

Iraqi forces take more neighborhoods in east Mosul

MOSUL Iraqi forces on Sunday retook two neighborhoods from the Daesh group in Mosul the last...

Erdogan visits Africa eyeing action on nemesis’ network

ISTANBUL Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan flew to Tanzania Sunday to start a three nation...

Dubai toughens fire rules after tower blazes

DUBAI Dubai on Sunday announced tougher fire rules in a bid to minimize risks after several...

Trump, Netanyahu to speak as Israel pushes ahead with settlements

JERUSALEM US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak Sunday for...

Suspected US drone strike kills 3 alleged Al-Qaeda in Yemen

SANAA Yemen Yemeni security and tribal officials say suspected US drone strikes have killed three...

Syria opposition delegates arrive in Astana for peace talks

ASTANA WASHINGTON Members of the Syrian opposition delegation arrived on Sunday in the Kazakh...

Turkey’s president eager to hear Trump’s policies on Mideast

ISTANBUL Turkey s president says he is interested in hearing US President Donald Trump s policies...

Lebanese security forces foil attack in capital

BEIRUT Lebanon s National News Agency says local security forces have foiled a suicide bombing...

Syria regime, opposition set for first face-to-face at Astana

ASTANA Kazakhstan Syria s government and opposition fighters will on Monday sit down at the...

New horrors of Houthi prisons and detention centers revealed

ADEN Houthi militias have turned prisons into hellholes for Yemeni citizens who defy their...

Egypt working for Libya political solution, says FM

CAIRO BRUSSELS Egypt is working for a political solution to fighting in neighboring Libya its...

Around Arab News

British-Iranian aid worker sentenced to jail for “cooperation with BBC“

DUBAI The family of British Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe who has been sentenced...

Saudi Telecoms authority says cyberattacks have targeted websites

KHOBAR SAUDI ARABIA Saudi Arabia s telecommunications regulator the Communication and Information...

Saudi businessman congratulates Trump in full-page advert, stirs mixed reactions

JEDDAH To console or congratulate others through newspaper advertisements is a common practice in...

Asian Cup 2019 draw pits India against Kyrgyzstan

ABU DHABI India was pitted against Kyrgyzstan Myanmar and Macau when the draw for the final round...

Olympic winners Denmark, Euro champs Germany crash

PARIS Olympic gold medallists Denmark and European champions Germany crashed out of the world...

Saudi Arabia seeks stronger US ties under Trump

RIYADH Longtime US ally Saudi Arabia on Monday said it hopes for strengthened relations under...

Trump to announce US withdrawal from TPP

WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump will sign a decree Monday that effectively ends US...

Miller’s goal gives Rangers 1-0 win over Detroit in OT

DETROIT J T Miller scored at 1 56 of overtime to lift the New York Rangers to a 1 0 victory over...

Warriors shake off sleep to pummel Magic

MIAMI The Golden State Warriors shrugged off an early start to pummel the Orlando Magic 118 98...

Togo fans attack keeper’s home after Cup loss

PORT GENTIL Gabon Angry fans attacked the home of Togo s Kossi Agassa and the scarred goalkeeper...

Wenger apologises but could still face ban

LONDON Arsene Wenger apologised after he was sent off and then shoved the fourth official during...

Host Gabon bows out; Cameroon, Burkina Faso in quarters

LIBREVILLE Gabon The width of a goalpost denied host Gabon a place in the quarterfinals of the...

Breathless Nadal, Serena into last eight

MELBOURNE Rafael Nadal struggled into his first Grand Slam quarterfinal since 2015 at the...

Syria opposition vow to keep fighting if talks fail

ASTANA KAZAKHSTAN Syrian opposition vowed Monday to keep fighting if the peace talks fail with...

Yemeni government forces seize Red Sea port of Mokha

ADEN Yemen Yemeni army forces backed by Gulf Arabs fought their way into the Red Sea coast city...

Powerful storms kill at least 18 in southeast US

WASHINGTON Powerful weekend storms roared through the southeastern United States killing 18...