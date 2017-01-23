  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Xiaomi’s Barra quits China for Silicon Valley

Business & Economy

Xiaomi’s Barra quits China for Silicon Valley

AFP |

Xiaomi's Vice President Hugo Barra looks on in front of the company's logo during a group interview after the launching ceremony of Redmi Note 3 in Hong Kong, China, in this March 21, 2016 photo. (Reuters)

BEIJING: Hugo Barra, who caused a sensation in 2013 by leaving Google to become a vice president of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi, announced Monday he was returning to the US for health reasons.
Barra, under whom Xiaomi was for a time China’s best-selling brand, described his experience as a “spectacular” journey but said it was time to return home for a “new adventure.” He did not elaborate.
“But what I’ve realized is that the last few years of living in such a singular environment have taken a huge toll on my life and started affecting my health,” he said in a message on Facebook, without giving details.
Beijing and other Chinese cities are notorious for dangerous air pollution.
“My friends, what I consider to be my home, and my life are back in Silicon Valley, which is also much closer to my family,” he said. Barra said Xiaomi was now well placed to continue its international expansion. The firm, created in 2010, was little known outside China when it recruited Barra to run its international activities.
The highly publicized recruitment marked the beginning of its dramatic transformation into an industrial giant. It briefly held the top slot for smartphone sales in China, far ahead of Apple and South Korea’s Samsung.
At Barra’s instigation, Xiaomi also made some overseas breakthroughs, notably in Southeast Asia, Russia, and especially India — where he achieved $1 billion in annual revenue.
Despite his efforts, Xiaomi still depends on the Chinese market for the overwhelming majority of its sales.
But it faces strong domestic competition — including newcomers Oppo and Vivo — in the low-cost smartphone niche, and its market share continues to decline.
In the third quarter of 2016, Xiaomi was fourth with 8.7 of the Chinese market compared to 16 percent a year earlier.
This was far behind Oppo and Vivo (about 17 percent each) and China’s Huawei (15.7 percent), but just ahead of Apple and Samsung, according to IDC.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

Saudi inflation plunge aids government in fight to tame deficit

JEDDAH A plunge in Saudi Arabia s inflation rate to its lowest level in more than 10 years is...

Malabar Gold opens 7 new showrooms across GCC

Malabar Gold Diamonds one of the world s leading jewelry retailers opened seven new showrooms on...

REDTAG underpins positive GCC sales forecast by continuing celebrity brand ambassadorship

Declining oil prices a strong dollar and political instability continue to cause concern for...

Deutsche Securities Saudi Arabia appoints head of wealth management

Deutsche Securities Saudi Arabia DSSA announced the appointment of Sascha Pietrek as Head of...

Oman Air A330-300 first-class cabins upgraded

As part of Oman Air s journey to become the best the airline s three A330 300 aircraft first...

‘Mobily Protect’ service for smartphones continues

Etihad Etisalat Mobily is continuing to offer its Mobily Protect program for smartphones enabling...

Etihad to increase flights to Maldives in summer 2017

Etihad Airways has announced four additional weekly flights on the popular Abu Dhabi Mal route...

Oil falls as signs of US output rise overshadows OPEC-led cuts

LONDON Oil prices fell one percent on Monday as signs of a strong recovery in US oil drilling...

Trump pulls US out of TPP trade deal

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump moved Monday to pull the US out of the Trans Pacific...

KSA shines in Gulf, Kuwait bull run slows

DUBAI Saudi Arabia outperformed other Gulf stock markets on Monday as several major stocks...

Russia likely to sell world’s largest untapped gold deposit cheap

MOSCOW Russia is expected to sell discounted rights to one of the world s largest untapped gold...

Blackstone readies new Asia real estate fund of $5 billion

HONG KONG Blackstone Group LP is readying a new Asia focused real estate fund that aims to raise...

China, Philippines announce agreements worth $3.7bn

BEIJING China has agreed to cooperate with the Philippines on 30 projects worth 3 7 billion...

Trump to announce US withdrawal from TPP

WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump will sign a decree Monday that effectively ends US...

Alif School introduces ‘Lingo Dramatics’ in its curriculum

Alif International School Riyadh has introduced regular language dramas titled Lingo Dramatics as...

Mobily announces ‘Connect Roaming’ packages for holidays

Etihad Etisalat Mobily has announced its Connect Roaming packages for the current school holiday...

Around Arab News

Saudi Arabia congratulates Trump, keen on enhancing ties with US

RIYADH The Cabinet chaired by King Salman at Al Yamamah Palace on Monday congratulated President...

Syria opposition vows to keep fighting if Astana talks fail

ASTANA KAZAKHSTAN Syrian opposition vowed Monday to keep fighting if the peace talks fail with...

Saudi inflation plunge aids government in fight to tame deficit

JEDDAH A plunge in Saudi Arabia s inflation rate to its lowest level in more than 10 years is...

Saudi Arabia: A long history of combating terror

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has been one of the countries most affected and harmed by terrorists who have...

Omar Al-Bashir in Riyadh to reinforce bilateral cooperation

RIYADH Sudanese President Omar Bashir who arrived here Monday held talks with King Salman to...

Ministry of Labor and Social Development, Hadaf under virus attack

RIYADH Ministry of Labor and Social Development spokesman Khaled Aba Al Khail said the ministry...

SEC employees accused in SR80 million corruption case

RIYADH The National Anti Corruption Commission Nazaha has accused some officials and employees at...

Arabs and the Berlin attack: One month later

On Jan 19 a 30 day memorial ceremony was held in the German Parliament to reflect on the horrible...

Doing Davos 2017

It was a week of metaphors and symbolism for the snowy retreat that annually caters to the...

The Davos inflection

This year could mark the year of the Davos inflection where the World Economic Forum WEF helped...

Crown prince to head Faten’s Board of Trustees

RIYADH Crown Prince and Minister of Interior Prince Mohammed bin Naif will head the Board of...

GASTAT, CSC form national committee on data

RIYADH A national committee has been formed to regulate the relationship between the General...

The suicide bomber who stopped for coffee

He smiled at the caf waitress and ordered a cup of chocolate Frappuccino before starting to gaze...

Mosul battle a severe blow to Daesh, says Kurdish leader

DAVOS Switzerland Masoud Barzani president of the Iraqi Kurdistan region said the achievements...

US, Egypt presidents discuss war on terrorism

CAIRO Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi discussed fighting terrorism and extremism with US...

Terrorists expel residents to defend river bank in Mosul

MOSUL Daesh expelled civilians from their homes along the Tigris on Mosul s west bank apparently...