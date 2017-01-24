  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 15 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi inflation plunge aids government in fight to tame deficit

Business & Economy

Saudi inflation plunge aids government in fight to tame deficit

REUTERS |

A Saudi money exchanger counts Saudi riyals in Riyadh, in this file photo. (Reuters)

JEDDAH: A plunge in Saudi Arabia’s inflation rate, to its lowest level in more than 10 years, is good news for the Kingdom’s efforts to reduce a huge state budget deficit without stifling economic growth.
Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 1.7 percent in December from 2.3 percent in November, the Central Department of Statistics reported on Monday. On a month-on-month basis inflation was negative, with prices dropping 0.5 percent.
Much of the decline was due to lower food prices, which fell 4.3 percent from a year earlier. Saudi Arabia imports many basic foods; its costs were reduced by soft global food prices and the Saudi riyal’s peg to the US dollar, which has been strong globally.
Riyadh hiked domestic fuel and utility prices in December 2015 to cut a $98 billion budget deficit produced by low oil prices. That caused inflation to almost double in the following month to 4.3 percent, its highest level since 2012, squeezing the incomes of Saudi consumers and slowing the economy further.
“In the first half of last year, inflation caused a considerable erosion of household incomes and people’s ability to pay for things — the data shows this has eased,” said Jason Tuvey, Middle East analyst at London-based Capital Economics.
The data is also positive because it shows the economy has been flexible enough to absorb the fuel and utility price hikes of December 2015 without a self-sustaining spiral of higher inflation spreading into other sectors.
That is positive for the government because Riyadh plans another round of fuel and utility price rises around the middle of this year, after it has introduced a program to compensate poorer Saudis for the impact on their living standards.
The Kingdom plans to introduce a 5 percent value-added tax (VAT) next year to shrink its deficit further. While inflation could fall a little further early this year, it is likely to bounce back above 4.0 percent in response to VAT, Tuvey said.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

Malabar Gold opens 7 new showrooms across GCC

Malabar Gold Diamonds one of the world s leading jewelry retailers opened seven new showrooms on...

REDTAG underpins positive GCC sales forecast by continuing celebrity brand ambassadorship

Declining oil prices a strong dollar and political instability continue to cause concern for...

Deutsche Securities Saudi Arabia appoints head of wealth management

Deutsche Securities Saudi Arabia DSSA announced the appointment of Sascha Pietrek as Head of...

Oman Air A330-300 first-class cabins upgraded

As part of Oman Air s journey to become the best the airline s three A330 300 aircraft first...

‘Mobily Protect’ service for smartphones continues

Etihad Etisalat Mobily is continuing to offer its Mobily Protect program for smartphones enabling...

Etihad to increase flights to Maldives in summer 2017

Etihad Airways has announced four additional weekly flights on the popular Abu Dhabi Mal route...

Oil falls as signs of US output rise overshadows OPEC-led cuts

LONDON Oil prices fell one percent on Monday as signs of a strong recovery in US oil drilling...

Trump pulls US out of TPP trade deal

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump moved Monday to pull the US out of the Trans Pacific...

KSA shines in Gulf, Kuwait bull run slows

DUBAI Saudi Arabia outperformed other Gulf stock markets on Monday as several major stocks...

Russia likely to sell world’s largest untapped gold deposit cheap

MOSCOW Russia is expected to sell discounted rights to one of the world s largest untapped gold...

Blackstone readies new Asia real estate fund of $5 billion

HONG KONG Blackstone Group LP is readying a new Asia focused real estate fund that aims to raise...

China, Philippines announce agreements worth $3.7bn

BEIJING China has agreed to cooperate with the Philippines on 30 projects worth 3 7 billion...

Xiaomi’s Barra quits China for Silicon Valley

BEIJING Hugo Barra who caused a sensation in 2013 by leaving Google to become a vice president of...

Trump to announce US withdrawal from TPP

WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump will sign a decree Monday that effectively ends US...

Alif School introduces ‘Lingo Dramatics’ in its curriculum

Alif International School Riyadh has introduced regular language dramas titled Lingo Dramatics as...

Mobily announces ‘Connect Roaming’ packages for holidays

Etihad Etisalat Mobily has announced its Connect Roaming packages for the current school holiday...

Around Arab News

Saudi Arabia congratulates Trump, keen on enhancing ties with US

RIYADH The Cabinet chaired by King Salman at Al Yamamah Palace on Monday congratulated President...

Syria opposition vows to keep fighting if Astana talks fail

ASTANA KAZAKHSTAN Syrian opposition vowed Monday to keep fighting if the peace talks fail with...

Saudi inflation plunge aids government in fight to tame deficit

JEDDAH A plunge in Saudi Arabia s inflation rate to its lowest level in more than 10 years is...

Ministry of Labor and Social Development, Hadaf under virus attack

RIYADH Ministry of Labor and Social Development spokesman Khaled Aba Al Khail said the ministry...

Arabs and the Berlin attack: One month later

On Jan 19 a 30 day memorial ceremony was held in the German Parliament to reflect on the horrible...

Doing Davos 2017

It was a week of metaphors and symbolism for the snowy retreat that annually caters to the...

The Davos inflection

This year could mark the year of the Davos inflection where the World Economic Forum WEF helped...

Omar Al-Bashir in Riyadh to reinforce bilateral cooperation

RIYADH Sudanese President Omar Bashir who arrived here Monday held talks with King Salman to...

Crown prince to head Faten’s Board of Trustees

RIYADH Crown Prince and Minister of Interior Prince Mohammed bin Naif will head the Board of...

GASTAT, CSC form national committee on data

RIYADH A national committee has been formed to regulate the relationship between the General...

The suicide bomber who stopped for coffee

He smiled at the caf waitress and ordered a cup of chocolate Frappuccino before starting to gaze...

Saudi Arabia: A long history of combating terror

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has been one of the countries most affected and harmed by terrorists who have...

Mosul battle a severe blow to Daesh, says Kurdish leader

DAVOS Switzerland Masoud Barzani president of the Iraqi Kurdistan region said the achievements...

US, Egypt presidents discuss war on terrorism

CAIRO Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi discussed fighting terrorism and extremism with US...

Terrorists expel residents to defend river bank in Mosul

MOSUL Daesh expelled civilians from their homes along the Tigris on Mosul s west bank apparently...

Trump’s love-hate relationship with media intensifies

At a campaign speech in August Donald Trump pointed to a crowd of journalists covering the rally...