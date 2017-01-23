  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Melbourne vigil for shopping mall dead as suspect charged

World

Melbourne vigil for shopping mall dead as suspect charged

AFP |

Paramedics help injured people after a car drove into pedestrians in the centre of Melbourne on January 20, 2017. (AFP)

SYDNEY: Thousands of people attended a vigil Monday in memory of the five victims mown down by a car at Melbourne’s busiest mall last week as police charged the suspected driver with murder.
The 26-year-old man, charged with five counts of murder, sustained gunshot wounds when police arrested him after the incident on Friday.
Mourners gathered at Melbourne’s Federation Square for a minute’s silence to remember those killed in the tragedy.
Henry Dow, who witnessed the carnage, made a stirring speech, recalling a taxi driver who went to the aid of those struck by the vehicle.
“Many images and sounds will stay with me much longer than I might like, but I am glad I have seen, and hope I never forget just how brave and loving strangers can be. I love this city,” Dow said.
Other witnesses had earlier described “bodies flying through the air” as the vehicle sped through the shopping strip, leaving a trail of injured and a pram upturned on the sidewalk.
A man in his 30s, a man and woman both in their 20s, a ten-year-old girl, along with the baby thrown from the pram were all killed.
Fifteen people remain in hospital, with two still in a critical condition.
“It has been a tragic time... but the people of Melbourne have pulled together and the spirit of the city was very evident there just as it was on the day of that shocking attack,” Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Australian radio.
The accused killer — who had been pursued by police earlier on Friday for allegedly stabbing his brother — has a history of family violence, mental illness and drug abuse.
He failed to appear in court on Monday because he was unwell, his lawyer told Fairfax media.
A police statement said he was remanded to appear in court in August.
Footage circulating on social media showed the man half-hanging out of the side of the vehicle and driving erratically at one of Melbourne’s busiest intersections moments before the tragedy.
“A very, very large percentage of the cases police deal with, on the streets, involve people who have that combination of mental illness exacerbated — made worse — by drugs and alcohol,” Turnbull said, adding “this is a big and growing problem.”
Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews announced a review of the state’s bail system, after police said the suspect had been bailed on unspecified but serious charges just days before the rampage.
“Each of the families and those victims are owed nothing less than the hard work required and our singular focus to make the (bail) change necessary to make Victoria safer,” Andrews told reporters.
Additional magistrates will be made available after hours to determine bail conditions, rather than the lesser qualified bail justices often used today, he said.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Lawsuit: Trump businesses violate US constitution

NEW YORK A legal watchdog group will file a lawsuit Monday alleging that President Donald Trump...

Tajik women train to shoulder work men left behind

DUSHANBE Tajikistan Wearing blue overalls trainee mechanic Marjona Abdulloeva carefully examines...

Brazilian experts call for change in jail sentencing

BRASILIA Brazilian prisons have been hit by a wave of violent riots this month resulting in the...

Ex-premier Valls fights outsider for French Socialist presidential nod

PARIS Outsider Benoit Hamon will fight ex Prime Minister Manuel Valls for the French Socialist...

Southeast Asia not a ‘proxy’ for superpower rivalry, warns Philippines

SINGAPORE The Philippines has told major global powers that Southeast Asia was not a proxy for...

Myanmar asks for ‘time and space’ to solve Rohingya crisis

SINGAPORE Myanmar s deputy defense chief has urged the world to give his government time and...

MH370 search crews return to port after fruitless hunt ends

SYDNEY The ship involved in the recently halted hunt for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 has...

India to replace coaches on crash-hit rail network

NEW DELHI India will replace its existing fleet of old railway coaches with high tech German...

N.Ireland’s Sinn Fein hands reins to new generation

LONDON UNITED KINGDOM Sinn Fein signalled a shift to a new post conflict generation in Northern...

Venezuela’s opposition seeks to revive anti-Maduro protests

CARACAS Venezuela s opposition parties on Monday launched a new round of protests aimed at...

Senate Republican Rubio backs Tillerson for secretary of state

WASHINGTONUS Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Monday said he will vote to back President Donald...

Ethics lawyers to sue Trump over foreign payments

A group including former White House ethics attorneys will file a lawsuit on Monday accusing...

Powerful storms kill at least 18 in southeast US

WASHINGTON Powerful weekend storms roared through the southeastern United States killing 18...

Trump’s ‘war with the media’ raises questions of trust

NEW YORK Donald Trump s running war on the media is continuing into his presidency with...

Gambia’s ex-leader made off with millions, luxury cars

BANJUL Gambia Exiled Gambian ruler Yahya Jammeh stole millions of dollars in his final weeks in...

White House plays down imminent Jerusalem Embassy move

WASHINGTON JERUSALEM The White House on Sunday appeared to play down suggestions that a...

Around Arab News

’Batman v Superman,’ ‘Zoolander 2’ lead Razzie nominations

NEW YORK The much derided superhero clash Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice and the far too late...

Paris tests electric driverless minibus to fight pollution

PARIS In a city hit by chronic pollution and traffic problems Paris officials are experimenting...

Lawsuit: Trump businesses violate US constitution

NEW YORK A legal watchdog group will file a lawsuit Monday alleging that President Donald Trump...

Tajik women train to shoulder work men left behind

DUSHANBE Tajikistan Wearing blue overalls trainee mechanic Marjona Abdulloeva carefully examines...

Saudi Arabia congratulates Trump, keen on enhancing ties with US

RIYADH The Cabinet chaired by King Salman at Al Yamamah Palace on Monday congratulated President...

Syria opposition vows to keep fighting if Astana talks fail

ASTANA KAZAKHSTAN Syrian opposition vowed Monday to keep fighting if the peace talks fail with...

Saudi inflation plunge aids government in fight to tame deficit

JEDDAH A plunge in Saudi Arabia s inflation rate to its lowest level in more than 10 years is...

Saudi Arabia: A long history of combating terror

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has been one of the countries most affected and harmed by terrorists who have...

Omar Al-Bashir in Riyadh to reinforce bilateral cooperation

RIYADH Sudanese President Omar Bashir who arrived here Monday held talks with King Salman to...

Ministry of Labor and Social Development, Hadaf under virus attack

RIYADH Ministry of Labor and Social Development spokesman Khaled Aba Al Khail said the ministry...

SEC employees accused in SR80 million corruption case

RIYADH The National Anti Corruption Commission Nazaha has accused some officials and employees at...

Arabs and the Berlin attack: One month later

On Jan 19 a 30 day memorial ceremony was held in the German Parliament to reflect on the horrible...

Doing Davos 2017

It was a week of metaphors and symbolism for the snowy retreat that annually caters to the...

The Davos inflection

This year could mark the year of the Davos inflection where the World Economic Forum WEF helped...

Crown prince to head Faten’s Board of Trustees

RIYADH Crown Prince and Minister of Interior Prince Mohammed bin Naif will head the Board of...

GASTAT, CSC form national committee on data

RIYADH A national committee has been formed to regulate the relationship between the General...