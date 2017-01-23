US, Egypt presidents discuss war on terrorism

  • Search form

Reuters, AFP |

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. (AFP)

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed fighting terrorism and extremism with US President Donald Trump in a telephone call, and Trump applauded Egypt’s efforts on those fronts, El-Sisi’s office said on Monday.
Trump told El-Sisi he appreciates the difficulties faced by Egypt in its “war on terror” and affirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the country, El-Sisi’s spokesman Alaa Youssef said in a statement.
“The US president also expressed during the call his looking forward to the president’s awaited visit to Washington which is being prepared for through diplomatic channels,” the statement said.
The Egyptian army earlier said that assailants killed five soldiers in the Sinai Peninsula, where security forces have been targeted in a spate of terror attacks.
“The armed forces mourn with great sadness and sorrow the five martyrs who were martyred in Sinai at the hands of disloyal fundamentalist elements, enemies of the nation and religion,” the military said.

