GASTAT, CSC form national committee on data

RIYADH: A national committee has been formed to regulate the relationship between the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) and the Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC).

Khulood bint Abdulaziz Al-Dhakeel was chosen as the chairperson of the committee, while Waleed Bin Sabah Al-Sabah and Ali Bin Jumma will be the two vice-presidents.

The new committee will enable the CSC and GASTAT to coordinate with the relevant private sector and public agencies for increased coordination in exchanging data and information, as well as boosting the base of statistical data in the Kingdom.

During the first meeting of the committee, members reviewed the development of strategic visions and the work program.

Meanwhile, arrangements are being made to hold the first GCC statistical forum under the theme of “Enhancing Statistical Partnerships to Support Economic Policies and Sustainable Development in the GCC Region” on March 20.

The forum will gather people concerned in statistics such as data producers, data users, and the academic sector.