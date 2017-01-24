Crown prince to head Faten’s Board of Trustees

RIYADH: Crown Prince and Minister of Interior Prince Mohammed bin Naif will head the Board of Trustees of the National Preventive Program for Students (Faten).

The crown prince gave directions to work out a strategy for the program and implement the initiatives proposed by the participating parties, which include ministries of interior, education, Islamic affairs, labor and social development, culture and information, the Public Authority of Sports and King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue.

Ahmed Al-Eisa, minister of Education and vice president of the Faten’s Board of Trustees, expressed appreciation to the Crown Prince for accepting to preside over the program’s board, adding that implementing the directives will protect students and help the program put into practice its motto “Faten for a safe generation.”