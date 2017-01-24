  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Lawsuit: Trump businesses violate US constitution

World

Lawsuit: Trump businesses violate US constitution

BERNARD CONDON and MAE ANDERSON | AP |

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, left, pose with union leader in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Jan. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

NEW YORK: A legal watchdog group will file a lawsuit Monday alleging that President Donald Trump is violating the Constitution by allowing his businesses to accept payments from foreign governments.
Trump is violating the so-called emoluments clause in the Constitution that prohibits him from receiving money from diplomats for stays at his hotels or foreign governments for leases of office space in his buildings, according to the suit. The language in the clause is disputed by some legal scholars, setting the stage for a court fight with the White House.
White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks says that “the president has no conflicts,” and referred to arguments made by Trump lawyer Sheri Dillon at the president’s news conference earlier this month.
Dillon says the framers did not intend for the Constitution prohibition to apply to fair-value exchanges, such as paying for a hotel room or venue space at a hotel.
“No one would have thought the Constitution was written that paying your hotel bill was an emolument,” Dillon said at a news conference earlier this month.
The liberal-funded watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington said they planned to file the lawsuit in the Southern District of New York.
CREW faces several legal hurdles, including making the case that it even has standing to bring the lawsuit.
“We have never had a president who has in a significant way accepted foreign payments.” CREW Executive Director Noah Bookbinder said. “There are a lot of issues that have to be litigated for the first time.”
Bookbinder said his group will argue that president’s violation has forced his organization to divert all it is resources to this fight rather than other issues, and therefore is harming it.
In his news conference, Trump said that he would hand over control of his company to his two adult sons. He announced several other measures in an attempt to mollify critics who contend that his financial interest as head of a global real estate company could conflict with his pursuit of the public good. He also vowed, for instance, that his company would strike no more deals abroad.
Trump also pledged to donate any profits from foreign government using his hotels to the US Treasury.
Trump has repeatedly said he is going beyond what is required of him as president to do, but his moves have been widely panned by government ethics lawyers as insufficient.
CREW is being represented in the lawsuit by two former White House chief ethics lawyers: Norman Eisen, who advised Barack Obama, and Richard Painter, who worked under George W. Bush. The two have been pushing Trump to divest from his business to avoid what they believe are unprecedented conflicts that will violate the Constitution.
Eisen and Painter are joined in the CREW lawsuit by Constitutional law scholars Erwin Chemerinsky, Laurence H. Tribe, Zephyr Teachout, and Deepak Gupta of the law firm Gupta Wessler.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Tajik women train to shoulder work men left behind

DUSHANBE Tajikistan Wearing blue overalls trainee mechanic Marjona Abdulloeva carefully examines...

Melbourne vigil for shopping mall dead as suspect charged

SYDNEY Thousands of people attended a vigil Monday in memory of the five victims mown down by a...

Brazilian experts call for change in jail sentencing

BRASILIA Brazilian prisons have been hit by a wave of violent riots this month resulting in the...

Ex-premier Valls fights outsider for French Socialist presidential nod

PARIS Outsider Benoit Hamon will fight ex Prime Minister Manuel Valls for the French Socialist...

Southeast Asia not a ‘proxy’ for superpower rivalry, warns Philippines

SINGAPORE The Philippines has told major global powers that Southeast Asia was not a proxy for...

Myanmar asks for ‘time and space’ to solve Rohingya crisis

SINGAPORE Myanmar s deputy defense chief has urged the world to give his government time and...

MH370 search crews return to port after fruitless hunt ends

SYDNEY The ship involved in the recently halted hunt for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 has...

India to replace coaches on crash-hit rail network

NEW DELHI India will replace its existing fleet of old railway coaches with high tech German...

N.Ireland’s Sinn Fein hands reins to new generation

LONDON UNITED KINGDOM Sinn Fein signalled a shift to a new post conflict generation in Northern...

Venezuela’s opposition seeks to revive anti-Maduro protests

CARACAS Venezuela s opposition parties on Monday launched a new round of protests aimed at...

Senate Republican Rubio backs Tillerson for secretary of state

WASHINGTONUS Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Monday said he will vote to back President Donald...

Ethics lawyers to sue Trump over foreign payments

A group including former White House ethics attorneys will file a lawsuit on Monday accusing...

Powerful storms kill at least 18 in southeast US

WASHINGTON Powerful weekend storms roared through the southeastern United States killing 18...

Trump’s ‘war with the media’ raises questions of trust

NEW YORK Donald Trump s running war on the media is continuing into his presidency with...

Gambia’s ex-leader made off with millions, luxury cars

BANJUL Gambia Exiled Gambian ruler Yahya Jammeh stole millions of dollars in his final weeks in...

White House plays down imminent Jerusalem Embassy move

WASHINGTON JERUSALEM The White House on Sunday appeared to play down suggestions that a...

Around Arab News

’Batman v Superman,’ ‘Zoolander 2’ lead Razzie nominations

NEW YORK The much derided superhero clash Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice and the far too late...

Paris tests electric driverless minibus to fight pollution

PARIS In a city hit by chronic pollution and traffic problems Paris officials are experimenting...

Lawsuit: Trump businesses violate US constitution

NEW YORK A legal watchdog group will file a lawsuit Monday alleging that President Donald Trump...

Tajik women train to shoulder work men left behind

DUSHANBE Tajikistan Wearing blue overalls trainee mechanic Marjona Abdulloeva carefully examines...

Saudi Arabia congratulates Trump, keen on enhancing ties with US

RIYADH The Cabinet chaired by King Salman at Al Yamamah Palace on Monday congratulated President...

Syria opposition vows to keep fighting if Astana talks fail

ASTANA KAZAKHSTAN Syrian opposition vowed Monday to keep fighting if the peace talks fail with...

Saudi inflation plunge aids government in fight to tame deficit

JEDDAH A plunge in Saudi Arabia s inflation rate to its lowest level in more than 10 years is...

Saudi Arabia: A long history of combating terror

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has been one of the countries most affected and harmed by terrorists who have...

Omar Al-Bashir in Riyadh to reinforce bilateral cooperation

RIYADH Sudanese President Omar Bashir who arrived here Monday held talks with King Salman to...

Ministry of Labor and Social Development, Hadaf under virus attack

RIYADH Ministry of Labor and Social Development spokesman Khaled Aba Al Khail said the ministry...

SEC employees accused in SR80 million corruption case

RIYADH The National Anti Corruption Commission Nazaha has accused some officials and employees at...

Arabs and the Berlin attack: One month later

On Jan 19 a 30 day memorial ceremony was held in the German Parliament to reflect on the horrible...

Doing Davos 2017

It was a week of metaphors and symbolism for the snowy retreat that annually caters to the...

The Davos inflection

This year could mark the year of the Davos inflection where the World Economic Forum WEF helped...

Crown prince to head Faten’s Board of Trustees

RIYADH Crown Prince and Minister of Interior Prince Mohammed bin Naif will head the Board of...

GASTAT, CSC form national committee on data

RIYADH A national committee has been formed to regulate the relationship between the General...