Turkey will not hand over Al-Bab to Syrian government forces — deputy PM

ISTANBUL: Claims that Turkey will hand over the Syrian town of Al-Bab to President Bashar Assad’s forces after driving out Islamic State are not true, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus told the state-run Anadolu agency on Tuesday.

Syrian rebels, backed by Turkish special forces, tanks and warplanes, have been besieging Al-Bab since December. Kurtulmus said the US-led coalition had failed to give sufficient support to Turkey’s operation to seize the town.