Saudi Arabia, France hope Syria Astana talks will be successful

RIYADH: French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Tuesday he hoped Syrian truce negotiations in Kazakhstan would be successful and lead to a resumption of peace efforts in Geneva.

Speaking at news conference on a visit to Saudi Arabia, he added that the new US administration of President Donald Trump would not be able to defend the interests of the American people unless it cooperated with other powers.

At the same news conference Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said Riyadh supported any efforts that relieved Syria from crisis it was going through, and hailed what he said was “America returning to the region.”

