Syria opposition says has reservations on Astana communique, proposes cease-fire text

ASTANA: The head of the Syrian opposition delegation to talks in Astana, Mohammed Alloush, said on Tuesday he had reservations about a final communique issued by Russia, Turkey and Iran, saying the rebels had submitted a separate cease-fire proposal.

“The Russians have moved from a stage of being a party in the fighting and are now exerting efforts to become a guarantor. They are finding a lot of obstacles from (Lebanon’s Shiite) Hezbollah forces, Iran and the regime,” he told reporters after the talks in the Kazakh capital.

He said he expected Russia to respond within a week on the opposition’s cease-fire proposal and that the opposition would never allow Iran, which backs Syrian government forces, to have a say in Syria’s future.