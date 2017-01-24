  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 19 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Syria opposition says has reservations on Astana communique, proposes cease-fire text

Middle-East

Syria opposition says has reservations on Astana communique, proposes cease-fire text

Reuters |

Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov (C) reads a final statement on Syria peace talks as UN envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura (R) looks through his papers in Astana. (AFP)

ASTANA: The head of the Syrian opposition delegation to talks in Astana, Mohammed Alloush, said on Tuesday he had reservations about a final communique issued by Russia, Turkey and Iran, saying the rebels had submitted a separate cease-fire proposal.
“The Russians have moved from a stage of being a party in the fighting and are now exerting efforts to become a guarantor. They are finding a lot of obstacles from (Lebanon’s Shiite) Hezbollah forces, Iran and the regime,” he told reporters after the talks in the Kazakh capital.
He said he expected Russia to respond within a week on the opposition’s cease-fire proposal and that the opposition would never allow Iran, which backs Syrian government forces, to have a say in Syria’s future.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

NATO seeks closer ties with Gulf, opens new center

KUWAIT CITY NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday called for boosting security cooperation with...

Baghdad car bomb kills three: police

BAGHDAD A car bomb exploded Tuesday in an area for car dealerships in the Iraqi capital killing...

Dubai airport says still top for international traffic

DUBAI Dubai International cemented its title as the world s busiest airport for international...

Turkey will not hand over Al-Bab to Syrian government forces — deputy PM

ISTANBUL Claims that Turkey will hand over the Syrian town of Al Bab to President Bashar Assad s...

Jihadists in Syria launch assault on opposition attending peace talks

BEIRUT A jihadist group has launched an assault and seized some positions from Free Syrian Army...

Syria opposition vows to keep fighting if Astana talks fail

ASTANA KAZAKHSTAN Syrian opposition vowed Monday to keep fighting if the peace talks fail with...

Mosul battle a severe blow to Daesh, says Kurdish leader

DAVOS Switzerland Masoud Barzani president of the Iraqi Kurdistan region said the achievements...

US, Egypt presidents discuss war on terrorism

CAIRO Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi discussed fighting terrorism and extremism with US...

Terrorists expel residents to defend river bank in Mosul

MOSUL Daesh expelled civilians from their homes along the Tigris on Mosul s west bank apparently...

Yemeni government forces seize Red Sea port of Mokha

ADEN Yemen Yemeni army forces backed by Gulf Arabs fought their way into the Red Sea coast city...

GCC expects Trump to shore up US role as main strategic partner

DUBAI Gulf Cooperation Council GCC states are quietly applauding the arrival in the White House...

Assailants kill five Egypt soldiers in Sinai: army

CAIRO The Egyptian army said Monday that assailants killed five soldiers in the Sinai Peninsula...

Israeli leader accepts invitation from Trump to visit US

JERUSALEM Israel s prime minister on Sunday accepted an invitation to visit the White House next...

KSrelief launches medical convoy to deliver aid to Yemen

RIYADH ADEN King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center KSrelief on Sunday dispatched a convoy...

Tunisia’s powerful union meets to choose new chief

TUNIS Tunisia s Nobel Peace Prize winning UGTT labor union opened a key annual congress on Sunday...

Iraqi forces take more neighborhoods in east Mosul

MOSUL Iraqi forces on Sunday retook two neighborhoods from the Daesh group in Mosul the last...

Around Arab News

Syria opposition says has reservations on Astana communique, proposes cease-fire text

ASTANA The head of the Syrian opposition delegation to talks in Astana Mohammed Alloush said on...

Saudi Arabia, France hope Syria Astana talks will be successful

RIYADH French Foreign Minister Jean Marc Ayrault said on Tuesday he hoped Syrian truce...

NATO seeks closer ties with Gulf, opens new center

KUWAIT CITY NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday called for boosting security cooperation with...

Baghdad car bomb kills three: police

BAGHDAD A car bomb exploded Tuesday in an area for car dealerships in the Iraqi capital killing...

Dubai airport says still top for international traffic

DUBAI Dubai International cemented its title as the world s busiest airport for international...

Turkey will not hand over Al-Bab to Syrian government forces — deputy PM

ISTANBUL Claims that Turkey will hand over the Syrian town of Al Bab to President Bashar Assad s...

Formula One: Ecclestone, the racing Napoleon, forced into exile

PARIS Bernie Ecclestone ousted as Formula One chief by its new American owner transformed grand...

Jihadists in Syria launch assault on opposition attending peace talks

BEIRUT A jihadist group has launched an assault and seized some positions from Free Syrian Army...

Parliament must approve start of Brexit talks: court

LONDON Britain s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday the government must win parliament s approval before...

’Batman v Superman,’ ‘Zoolander 2’ lead Razzie nominations

NEW YORK The much derided superhero clash Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice and the far too late...

Paris tests electric driverless minibus to fight pollution

PARIS In a city hit by chronic pollution and traffic problems Paris officials are experimenting...

Lawsuit: Trump businesses violate US constitution

NEW YORK A legal watchdog group will file a lawsuit Monday alleging that President Donald Trump...

Tajik women train to shoulder work men left behind

DUSHANBE Tajikistan Wearing blue overalls trainee mechanic Marjona Abdulloeva carefully examines...

Saudi Arabia congratulates Trump, keen on enhancing ties with US

RIYADH The Cabinet chaired by King Salman at Al Yamamah Palace on Monday congratulated President...

Syria opposition vows to keep fighting if Astana talks fail

ASTANA KAZAKHSTAN Syrian opposition vowed Monday to keep fighting if the peace talks fail with...

Saudi inflation plunge aids government in fight to tame deficit

JEDDAH A plunge in Saudi Arabia s inflation rate to its lowest level in more than 10 years is...