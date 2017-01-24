  • Search form

Offbeat

Baby giraffe born in Belgium

Reuters |

A baby Rothschild giraffe standing by its mother Fleur at the zoo in Magdeburg, Germany. (Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/dpa via AP)

BRUSSELS: The newest inhabitant of Belgium’s Planckendael Zoo has arrived — a baby giraffe, born on Jan. 19.
A video released by the zoo shows mother Megara standing as she gives birth and her baby falling about two meters. The 1.75 meter-tall newborn then struggles to stand for the first time.
Zookeepers say both are doing well. Once the baby’s sex has been established, the public will be invited to vote on a name, which must start with the letter “s,” like those of all animals born at the zoo this year. The zoo uses the system to make it easy to remember an animal’s age.
It was the first birth of 2017 for Planckendael Zoo, which is 30 km (20 miles) outside Brussels. Another baby giraffe is expected later this month.
“It’s a little chubby, but oh so beautiful!” a zookeeper said of the new arrival.
Megara and her baby are from an endangered subspecies of giraffe believed to number only 200. The baby will grow to 4.5 meters tall if female and 5.5 meters if male.

