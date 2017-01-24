Wall St. edges higher as earnings kick into high gear

Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday, led by technology and materials stocks, as the corporate earnings season kicked into high gear.

Investors are also seeking more clarity on President Donald Trump’s economic policies.

“We are now in a phase where the policies need to come to fruition to justify the move we have seen in the post-election period,” said Bill Northey, chief investment officer at Private Client Group of US Bank.

“I believe that the market’s focus has shifted a bit back to fundamentals and the fourth-quarter earnings season, which at this point has started off on a reasonably positive note.”

Profits of S&P 500 companies are estimated to have risen 6.6 percent in the latest quarter — marking the strongest growth in three years, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

However, the Trump rally has contributed to somewhat lofty valuations.