  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Germany’s Gabriel says Merkel’s fixation on austerity breeds populism

World

Germany’s Gabriel says Merkel’s fixation on austerity breeds populism

Reuters |

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and German Vice Chancellor, Economy and Energy Minister Sigmar Gabriel. (AFP)

BERLIN: The leader of Germany’s center-left Social Democrats on Tuesday criticized the austerity policies of Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, saying they had contributed to the rise of populist parties on the continent.
Sigmar Gabriel, who is vice chancellor, unleashed his criticism in a statement in which he also confirmed that he would not run against Merkel in a federal election in September and cautioned his party against a right-left grand coalition.
“The policies of Angela Merkel and Wolfgang Schaeuble have no doubt contributed to the deep crises in the European Union since 2008, to the isolation of a dominant German government and, through a relentless insistence on austerity, to high unemployment outside Germany,” Gabriel said in a statement.
He added: “One consequence has been the strengthening of anti-European populist parties and the damaging of not only democracy but also a good investment climate.”
He said the Social Democrats, who are in a coalition with Merkel’s conservatives, had failed to get Merkel to change course.
“The continuation of the current policies comes at the cost of sustainable growth,” Gabriel said. “This is also dangerous for Germany.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Trump to approve controversial Keystone, Dakota pipelines

WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump will approve two controversial oil pipelines by executive...

Parliament must approve start of Brexit talks: court

LONDON Britain s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday the government must win parliament s approval before...

Lawsuit: Trump businesses violate US constitution

NEW YORK A legal watchdog group will file a lawsuit Monday alleging that President Donald Trump...

Tajik women train to shoulder work men left behind

DUSHANBE Tajikistan Wearing blue overalls trainee mechanic Marjona Abdulloeva carefully examines...

Melbourne vigil for shopping mall dead as suspect charged

SYDNEY Thousands of people attended a vigil Monday in memory of the five victims mown down by a...

Brazilian experts call for change in jail sentencing

BRASILIA Brazilian prisons have been hit by a wave of violent riots this month resulting in the...

Ex-premier Valls fights outsider for French Socialist presidential nod

PARIS Outsider Benoit Hamon will fight ex Prime Minister Manuel Valls for the French Socialist...

Southeast Asia not a ‘proxy’ for superpower rivalry, warns Philippines

SINGAPORE The Philippines has told major global powers that Southeast Asia was not a proxy for...

Myanmar asks for ‘time and space’ to solve Rohingya crisis

SINGAPORE Myanmar s deputy defense chief has urged the world to give his government time and...

MH370 search crews return to port after fruitless hunt ends

SYDNEY The ship involved in the recently halted hunt for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 has...

India to replace coaches on crash-hit rail network

NEW DELHI India will replace its existing fleet of old railway coaches with high tech German...

N.Ireland’s Sinn Fein hands reins to new generation

LONDON UNITED KINGDOM Sinn Fein signalled a shift to a new post conflict generation in Northern...

Venezuela’s opposition seeks to revive anti-Maduro protests

CARACAS Venezuela s opposition parties on Monday launched a new round of protests aimed at...

Senate Republican Rubio backs Tillerson for secretary of state

WASHINGTONUS Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Monday said he will vote to back President Donald...

Ethics lawyers to sue Trump over foreign payments

A group including former White House ethics attorneys will file a lawsuit on Monday accusing...

Powerful storms kill at least 18 in southeast US

WASHINGTON Powerful weekend storms roared through the southeastern United States killing 18...

Around Arab News

Germany’s Gabriel says Merkel’s fixation on austerity breeds populism

BERLIN The leader of Germany s center left Social Democrats on Tuesday criticized the austerity...

Wall St. edges higher as earnings kick into high gear

Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday led by technology and materials stocks as the corporate...

Baby giraffe born in Belgium

BRUSSELS The newest inhabitant of Belgium s Planckendael Zoo has arrived a baby giraffe born on...

Euro group chief warns Britain against tax haven temptation

AMSTERDAM The head of the council of eurozone finance ministers said Britain would be taking a...

Owen urges Rashford to bide time at Man Utd

LONDON Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen believes Marcus Rashford can be the club s...

Barca chief relaxed despite Messi speculation

BARCELONA Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez insists he is sure Lionel Messi will sign...

Saudi sees ‘impressive’ figures in Trump cabinet

RIYADH US President Donald Trump has named impressive people to his cabinet longtime American...

F1 needs fresh start after ‘dictator’ Ecclestone: Carey

LONDON Bernie Ecclestone s four decade reign as a dictator of Formula One had to end if the sport...

Trump administration offers to increase assistance to Iraq — Abadi

BAGHDAD The new US administration under Donald Trump has sent messages offering to increase the...

Bangladesh player denied bail in girlfriend snaps case

DHAKA A court refused to grant bail to Bangladeshi cricketer Arafat Sunny on Tuesday after he was...

Trump to approve controversial Keystone, Dakota pipelines

WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump will approve two controversial oil pipelines by executive...

Algeria coach Leekens quits

ALGIERS Algeria s Belgian coach Georges Leekens quit Tuesday after the side crashed out of the...

UAE gets set to host 2019 Special Olympics World Games

ABU DHABI Some 7 000 athletes and their families from 170 countries will participate in the...

Tunisia through as Algeria bows out

LIBREVILLE Tunisia trounced Zimbabwe 4 2 in Gabon Monday to reach the Africa Cup of Nations...

Federer rolls into all-Swiss semi

MELBOURNE Roger Federer beat giant killer Mischa Zverev to become the Australian Open s oldest...

Israel approves 2,500 West Bank settler homes

JERUSALEM Israel has approved the construction of 2 500 settler homes in the occupied West Bank...