World

German Social Democrats endorse Schulz to challenge Merkel in September polls

Agence France Presse

German Vice Chancellor, Economy and Energy Minister Sigmar Gabriel (R) and former European Parliament President Martin Schulz attend a press conference at the Social Democratic Party (SPD) headquarters in Berlin on Tuesday. (AFP / Tobias Schwarz)

BERLIN: Germany’s Social Democrats chief Sigmar Gabriel on Tuesday said the party leadership had nominated former European Parliament head Martin Schulz to challenge Chancellor Angela Merkel in September’s general elections.
“Martin Schulz will be the candidate for the chancellorship,” Gabriel told reporters in Berlin, adding that the choice was “unanimously” endorsed by the party leadership.
Gabriel, the unpopular vice-chancellor in Merkel’s coalition government, had earlier ruled himself out of the race, citing his dismal chances.
He added that Schulz would also replace him as SPD chief, saying that it was “right and credible” for Schulz to hold both roles.
Schulz, who only announced he was stepping down from his Brussels role two months ago, said at the same press conference that the nomination was ““an extraordinary honor I accept with pride and humility.”
Schulz’s nomination must still be approved by a party vote on Sunday, but this is considered a mere formality.
Recent opinion surveys have shown that Schulz is better placed than Gabriel to mount a challenge against Merkel’s bid for a fourth term as chancellor.
A December poll found that Schulz and Merkel both had approval ratings of 57 percent, dwarfing those of Gabriel.
However, polls still suggest Merkel’s conservative block will emerge as the largest party in the upcoming elections, easily defeating the SPD, currently the junior partner in the ruling coalition.

