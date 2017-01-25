Etihad Airways says veteran CEO James Hogan to step down

ABU DHABI/FRANKFURT: The veteran chief executive of Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Aviation Group will leave this year, the company announced on Tuesday, but said it remained committed to his strategy of extending the airline’s reach through stakes in foreign airlines.

Australian James Hogan, 60, who over the past 10 years has developed Etihad Airways into an aggressive rival to Dubai’s Emirates and Qatar Airways, will step down as president and CEO of the group in the second half of 2017.

Etihad’s Australian chief financial officer, James Rigney, will also leave this year, the company said.

Chairman Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al-Mazrouei said Etihad was continuing with a “company-wide strategic review” which could include adjustments to the network of equity partnerships with other carriers that Hogan used to engineer Etihad’s rapid growth.

Two of the major airlines in which Etihad invested, Air Berlin and Alitalia, are losing money, adding to pressure on Etihad’s earnings caused by slowing growth in the Middle East’s aviation market.

However, Al-Mazrouei said state-owned Etihad was not abandoning the equity partnership model, which along with code-sharing tie-ups had delivered 5.5 million passengers onto its flights in 2016.

“We must ensure that the airline is the right size and the right shape. We must continue to improve cost efficiency, productivity and revenue. We must progress and adjust our airline equity partnerships even as we remain committed to the strategy,” he said.

An Etihad spokesman told Reuters there was no link between the strategic review and Hogan’s departure, which had been planned for many months.

Etihad said it had started a global search for a new group CEO and a new CFO. It said it was grateful to Hogan and that he and Rigney, 49, would join a Europe-based investment company, which it did not name.

“Along with the board and my 26,000 colleagues, I am very proud of what we have built together at Etihad and of the company’s substantial contribution to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and to the development of Abu Dhabi,” Hogan said in a statement.

“The last decade has seen incredible results but this only represents a first chapter in the story of Etihad.”