  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Etihad Airways says veteran CEO James Hogan to step down

Business & Economy

Etihad Airways says veteran CEO James Hogan to step down

Reuters |

James Hogan speaks during a press conference in Rome. (AFP file photo)

ABU DHABI/FRANKFURT: The veteran chief executive of Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Aviation Group will leave this year, the company announced on Tuesday, but said it remained committed to his strategy of extending the airline’s reach through stakes in foreign airlines.
Australian James Hogan, 60, who over the past 10 years has developed Etihad Airways into an aggressive rival to Dubai’s Emirates and Qatar Airways, will step down as president and CEO of the group in the second half of 2017.
Etihad’s Australian chief financial officer, James Rigney, will also leave this year, the company said.
Chairman Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al-Mazrouei said Etihad was continuing with a “company-wide strategic review” which could include adjustments to the network of equity partnerships with other carriers that Hogan used to engineer Etihad’s rapid growth.
Two of the major airlines in which Etihad invested, Air Berlin and Alitalia, are losing money, adding to pressure on Etihad’s earnings caused by slowing growth in the Middle East’s aviation market.
However, Al-Mazrouei said state-owned Etihad was not abandoning the equity partnership model, which along with code-sharing tie-ups had delivered 5.5 million passengers onto its flights in 2016.
“We must ensure that the airline is the right size and the right shape. We must continue to improve cost efficiency, productivity and revenue. We must progress and adjust our airline equity partnerships even as we remain committed to the strategy,” he said.
An Etihad spokesman told Reuters there was no link between the strategic review and Hogan’s departure, which had been planned for many months.
Etihad said it had started a global search for a new group CEO and a new CFO. It said it was grateful to Hogan and that he and Rigney, 49, would join a Europe-based investment company, which it did not name.
“Along with the board and my 26,000 colleagues, I am very proud of what we have built together at Etihad and of the company’s substantial contribution to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and to the development of Abu Dhabi,” Hogan said in a statement.
“The last decade has seen incredible results but this only represents a first chapter in the story of Etihad.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

China’s central bank lifts two of its lending rates to rein in debt

SHANGHAI China s central bank raised interest rates on a key funding tool the medium term lending...

Alibaba quarterly revenue surges 54% to $7.7bn

BEIJING Chinese e commerce giant Alibaba said Tuesday its revenues leapt 54 percent year on year...

Samsung details causes of Note 7 fires but questions remain

SEOUL Samsung says a thorough investigation into the fire prone Galaxy Note 7 phone has confirmed...

Euro zone starts year with solid economic growth, but risks ahead

LONDON The euro zone started 2017 by maintaining solid economic growth as a weaker currency...

HSBC to close 117 branches in Britain, cut 380 jobs

LONDON HSBC said on Tuesday it plans to close 117 branches this year and will cut 380 roles in...

European stocks brush off Brexit court ruling

LONDON European stock markets rebounded slightly on Tuesday with London higher and sterling...

Ryanair fears UK likely to lose access to Open Skies

DUBLIN Ryanair fears that Britain s plans for withdrawal from the EU could result in the loss of...

After US exit, Asian nations bid to save TPP trade deal

WELLINGTON TOKYO Australia and New Zealand said on Tuesday they hope to salvage the Trans Pacific...

What now for the TPP?

TOKYO US President Donald Trump has abandoned the Trans Pacific Partnership TPP leaving the...

EU-Canada trade deal clears crucial hurdle

BRUSSELS A contested EU Canada free trade deal cleared a key hurdle on Tuesday as EU lawmakers...

Trump urges US automakers to make big push for new plants

WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump pushed the chief executives of General Motors Co Ford Motor...

Saudi stocks recover after missing Q4 estimates

DUBAI Saudi Arabia s stock market continued rebounding on Tuesday in a generally strong Gulf...

Report: Saudis aware of online risks, but hold businesses responsible for data breaches

JEDDAH Saudi consumers place responsibility for protecting their personal data firmly on...

Crude steady on OPEC cuts, US output recovery

LONDON Oil prices were steady on Tuesday as news of lower production by the Organization of the...

Shale revival looms over oil prices and spreads

LONDON Saudi Arabia s minister of energy industry and mineral resources has predicted production...

Euro zone starts year with solid economic growth, but risks ahead

LONDON The euro zone started 2017 by maintaining solid economic growth as a weaker currency...

Around Arab News

Morocco ousts defending champion Ivory Coast from Cup of Nations

OYEM Gabon Defending champion Ivory Coast was sent packing from the Africa Cup of Nations on...

Frustrated LeBron bemoans Cavs organization

LOS ANGELES LeBron James has vented his frustration with the Cleveland Cavaliers threadbare...

Foreign powers back Syria truce deal, war erupts among fighters

ASTANA Russia and regional powers Turkey and Iran backed a shaky truce between Syria s warring...

Paris tests electric driverless minibus to fight pollution

PARIS In a city hit by chronic pollution and traffic problems Paris officials are experimenting...

KSA, France in talks to boost ties

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and France said on Tuesday they hoped Syrian truce talks in Astana would lead...

Trump was right to call out our shared enemy of global extremism

The US left wing has been busying itself attacking President Donald Trump s daring move in...

Deputy crown prince discusses investment opportunities with Third Point's CEO

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with the CEO of Third Point LLC Daniel S Loeb...

What if Trump turns out to be worse than Obama?

New US President Donald Trump wants to build a wall along the border with Mexico expel 10 million...

China’s central bank lifts two of its lending rates to rein in debt

SHANGHAI China s central bank raised interest rates on a key funding tool the medium term lending...

Alibaba quarterly revenue surges 54% to $7.7bn

BEIJING Chinese e commerce giant Alibaba said Tuesday its revenues leapt 54 percent year on year...

Etihad Airways says veteran CEO James Hogan to step down

ABU DHABI FRANKFURT The veteran chief executive of Abu Dhabi s Etihad Aviation Group will leave...

Samsung details causes of Note 7 fires but questions remain

SEOUL Samsung says a thorough investigation into the fire prone Galaxy Note 7 phone has confirmed...

Saudi Interior Ministry reveals identities of Jeddah suicide bombers

RIYADH Maj Gen Bassam Attia director of the Investigations and Strategic Planning Center of the...

Israel approves 2,500 new settlement homes in occupied West Bank

JERUSALEM RAMALLAH Israel has approved the construction of 2 500 settler homes in the occupied...

Royal Saudi Air Force flies high with new fighter jets

RIYADH With the introduction of the latest and the most advanced fighter jets the Royal Saudi Air...

King Salman Relief Campaign for the Pakistani People completes first phase of projects

RIYADH The King Salman Relief Campaign for the Pakistani People announced it has accomplished the...