Deputy crown prince discusses investment opportunities with Third Point's CEO

RIYADH: Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with the CEO of Third Point LLC, Daniel S. Loeb, in Riyadh on Tuesday to discuss areas of cooperation and investment opportunities in the Kingdom and around the world, the Saudi Press Agency said.

The discussions are in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the report said. Third Point LLC is a renowned investment adviser based in New York.

Saudi Minister of Energy and Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid Al-Falih attended the meeting.