  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Frustrated LeBron bemoans Cavs organization

Sports

Frustrated LeBron bemoans Cavs organization

Agence France Presse |

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts to the call of an official during the second half of a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans defeated the Cavaliers 124-122.(Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

LOS ANGELES: LeBron James has vented his frustration with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ threadbare playing resources following the team’s latest defeat.
The Cavaliers slumped to a 124-122 loss against New Orleans on Monday, despite a triple double from James and a 49-point display from Kyrie Irving.
The defeat was the Cavs’ sixth in their past 10 games, and followed a 126-91 rout by the Golden State Warriors last week and a 118-115 overtime loss to San Antonio at the weekend.
James, who has never been unafraid to publicly speak out about his dissatisfaction with team issues, said recent results were unacceptable.
“I just hope that we’re not satisfied as an organization,” James said, complaining about the team’s failure to land an alternative to himself and Irving.
“We need a ... playmaker,” James told reporters.
“It’s like when you don’t have bodies. It’s tough,” James said. “We’re a top-heavy team. We have a top-heavy team ... It’s me, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love. It’s top-heavy.
“I don’t know what we got to offer. I just know me, personally? I don’t got no time to waste. I’ll be 33 in the winter, and I ain’t got time to waste. That’s what I’m talking about.”
James said he had already spoken with Cavaliers general manager David Griffin to register his frustration.
James speaks from a position of strength. Last season he helped Cleveland end its 52-year wait for a professional sports championship by inspiring the Cavaliers back from a 3-1 series deficit against Golden State to win the NBA Finals.
This year he is also excelling, averaging 25.6 points per game, 8.4 assists and 7.4 rebounds, while the Cavaliers are still leading the Eastern Conference with a record of 30-13.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Morocco ousts defending champion Ivory Coast from Cup of Nations

OYEM Gabon Defending champion Ivory Coast was sent packing from the Africa Cup of Nations on...

Owen urges Rashford to bide time at Man Utd

LONDON Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen believes Marcus Rashford can be the club s...

Barca chief relaxed despite Messi speculation

BARCELONA Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez insists he is sure Lionel Messi will sign...

F1 needs fresh start after ‘dictator’ Ecclestone: Carey

LONDON Bernie Ecclestone s four decade reign as a dictator of Formula One had to end if the sport...

Bangladesh player denied bail in girlfriend snaps case

DHAKA A court refused to grant bail to Bangladeshi cricketer Arafat Sunny on Tuesday after he was...

Algeria coach Leekens quits

ALGIERS Algeria s Belgian coach Georges Leekens quit Tuesday after the side crashed out of the...

UAE gets set to host 2019 Special Olympics World Games

ABU DHABI Some 7 000 athletes and their families from 170 countries will participate in the...

Tunisia through as Algeria bows out

LIBREVILLE Tunisia trounced Zimbabwe 4 2 in Gabon Monday to reach the Africa Cup of Nations...

Federer rolls into all-Swiss semi

MELBOURNE Roger Federer beat giant killer Mischa Zverev to become the Australian Open s oldest...

Formula One: Ecclestone, the racing Napoleon, forced into exile

PARIS Bernie Ecclestone ousted as Formula One chief by its new American owner transformed grand...

Barcelona, Sevilla maintain pressure on Madrid

MADRID Lionel Messi Luis Suarez and Neymar were all on target as Barcelona shrugged off the loss...

New Zealand sweeps Bangladesh series

CHRISTCHURCH New Zealand A Bangladesh batting implosion saw New Zealand cruise to a comfortable...

Asian Cup 2019 draw pits India against Kyrgyzstan

ABU DHABI India was pitted against Kyrgyzstan Myanmar and Macau when the draw for the final round...

Olympic winners Denmark, Euro champs Germany crash

PARIS Olympic gold medallists Denmark and European champions Germany crashed out of the world...

Miller’s goal gives Rangers 1-0 win over Detroit in OT

DETROIT J T Miller scored at 1 56 of overtime to lift the New York Rangers to a 1 0 victory over...

Warriors shake off sleep to pummel Magic

MIAMI The Golden State Warriors shrugged off an early start to pummel the Orlando Magic 118 98...

Around Arab News

Morocco ousts defending champion Ivory Coast from Cup of Nations

OYEM Gabon Defending champion Ivory Coast was sent packing from the Africa Cup of Nations on...

Frustrated LeBron bemoans Cavs organization

LOS ANGELES LeBron James has vented his frustration with the Cleveland Cavaliers threadbare...

Foreign powers back Syria truce deal, war erupts among fighters

ASTANA Russia and regional powers Turkey and Iran backed a shaky truce between Syria s warring...

Paris tests electric driverless minibus to fight pollution

PARIS In a city hit by chronic pollution and traffic problems Paris officials are experimenting...

KSA, France in talks to boost ties

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and France said on Tuesday they hoped Syrian truce talks in Astana would lead...

Trump was right to call out our shared enemy of global extremism

The US left wing has been busying itself attacking President Donald Trump s daring move in...

Deputy crown prince discusses investment opportunities with Third Point's CEO

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with the CEO of Third Point LLC Daniel S Loeb...

What if Trump turns out to be worse than Obama?

New US President Donald Trump wants to build a wall along the border with Mexico expel 10 million...

China’s central bank lifts two of its lending rates to rein in debt

SHANGHAI China s central bank raised interest rates on a key funding tool the medium term lending...

Alibaba quarterly revenue surges 54% to $7.7bn

BEIJING Chinese e commerce giant Alibaba said Tuesday its revenues leapt 54 percent year on year...

Etihad Airways says veteran CEO James Hogan to step down

ABU DHABI FRANKFURT The veteran chief executive of Abu Dhabi s Etihad Aviation Group will leave...

Samsung details causes of Note 7 fires but questions remain

SEOUL Samsung says a thorough investigation into the fire prone Galaxy Note 7 phone has confirmed...

Saudi Interior Ministry reveals identities of Jeddah suicide bombers

RIYADH Maj Gen Bassam Attia director of the Investigations and Strategic Planning Center of the...

Israel approves 2,500 new settlement homes in occupied West Bank

JERUSALEM RAMALLAH Israel has approved the construction of 2 500 settler homes in the occupied...

Royal Saudi Air Force flies high with new fighter jets

RIYADH With the introduction of the latest and the most advanced fighter jets the Royal Saudi Air...

King Salman Relief Campaign for the Pakistani People completes first phase of projects

RIYADH The King Salman Relief Campaign for the Pakistani People announced it has accomplished the...