  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 29 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Trump set to move on Mexican border wall

World

Trump set to move on Mexican border wall

Agence France Presse |

US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump is set to take a first step toward enacting his pledge to “build a wall” on the Mexican border as he rolls out a series of immigration-related decrees on Wednesday.
The White House said that Trump will make the announcements in a visit to the Department of Homeland Security in the afternoon.
“Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!” Trump tweeted late Tuesday.
Trump will also sign a measure targeting “sanctuary” cities where local officials refuse to help round up people for deportation, The Washington Post reported. CNN said he also plans to expand the number of customs and border agents.
Stemming immigration was a central plank of Trump’s election campaign and his signature policy was to build a wall across the 2,000-mile (3,200-kilometer) border between the United States and Mexico.
Some of the border is already fenced, but Trump says a wall is needed to stop illegal immigrants entering from Latin America.
Experts have voiced doubts about whether a wall would actually stem illegal immigration, or if it is worth spending billions on a wall when there are cheaper methods, such as electronic surveillance, of achieving similar results.
But a border wall has become a clarion call for the US right and far-right, the core of Trump’s support.
Still, any action from the White House would be piecemeal, diverting only existing funds toward the project.
The Republican-controlled Congress would need to supply new money if the wall is to be anywhere near completed, and Trump’s party has spent decades preaching fiscal prudence.
Furthermore, much of the land needed to build the wall is privately owned, implying lengthy legal proceedings, political blowback, and substantial expropriation payments.
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly even told his confirmation hearing that the border wall might not “be built anytime soon.”
Trump had promised to make “Mexico pay” for the wall, something that the Mexican government has repeatedly said it will not do.
Trump aides have weighed increasing border tariffs or border transit costs as one way to “make Mexico pay.” Another threat is to finance the wall by tapping into remittances that Mexican migrants sent home, which last year amounted to $25 billion.
By coincidence, Mexican foreign minister Luis Videgaray and the country’s economy minister are in Washington to prepare a visit by President Enrique Pena Nieto scheduled for January 31.
“There are very clear red lines that must be drawn from the start,” Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo told the Televisa network in Mexico just ahead of the trip.
Asked whether the Mexico would walk away from talks if the wall and remittances are an issue, Guajardo said: “Absolutely.”
Trump also wants to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Mexico and Canada, warning last week that he would abandon the pact unless the United States gets “a fair deal.”
Mexico has said it is willing to “modernize” the pact, which came into force in 1994 and represents $531 billion in annual trade between Mexico and the United States.
Some 80 percent of Mexico’s exports go to the US market.
Trump has also floated the idea of a ban on Muslims coming to the United States.
Trump this week is set to slash the number of refugees allowed to resettle in the United States, according to the New York Times, particularly from Syria and other Muslim-majority countries.
Around 4.8 million Syrians have fled to neighboring countries alone, according to the United Nations.
An estimated 18,000 Syrians have fled to the United States.
Former officials said Trump could slow the process down by moving resources away from processing visa requests, or cut migrant quotas and programs.
The orders would restrict immigration and access to the United States for refugees and visa holders from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, according to the Washington Post.
Citizens from those countries already face large obstacles in obtaining US visas.
But the move has prompted a fierce backlash even before it was announced.
“Donald Trump is making good on the most shameful and discriminatory promises he made on the campaign trail,” said Trita Parsi of the National Iranian American Council. Iran was one of the countries that may be listed.
“He called for a Muslim ban and is now taking the first steps to implement one. This will not stand. The American people are better than this.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

EU seeks curb for Libya migrant flows

BRUSSELS After blocking the main migrant route from the Middle East the EU will this week seek...

Germany to scrap ‘lese majeste’ law after Turkey row

BERLIN The German government voted on Wednesday to scrap a lese majeste law that Turkish...

British PM will open Brexit plan to MPs

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said Wednesday she would publish her Brexit plan in...

Gambia leader to return home after crisis

DAKAR The Gambia s new president will return to the capital on Thursday aides said ending a...

EU seeks curb for Libya migrant flows

BRUSSELS After blocking the main migrant route from the Middle East the EU will this week seek...

Trump to choose Supreme Court justice nominee on Feb. 2

WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will make his choice to fill the...

EPA contract freeze, media blackout leave states confused

WASHINGTON A Trump administration freeze on new Environmental Protection Agency contracts and...

Modi, Trump share ‘warm’ phone conversation

NEW DELHI Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged Wednesday to work closely with Donald Trump...

Seven killed in Shabab attack on Mogadishu hotel

MOGADISHU At least seven people were killed after two car bombs exploded outside a popular...

France’s Fillon pressured to explain wife’s work

PARIS French presidential frontrunner Francois Fillon criticized a campaign of mudslinging...

Beijing asserts ‘irrefutable sovereignty’ over South China Sea

BEIJING WASHINGTON China said on Tuesday it had irrefutable sovereignty over disputed islands in...

S. Korean painting row sparks violence in Parliament

SEOUL A nude painting of impeached South Korean President Park Geun Hye met a violent end at the...

Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya charged in loan default case

MUMBAI Vijay Mallya Indian aviation tycoon was charged on Tuesday with conspiracy and fraud...

Pakistan tests second nuclear-capable missile this month

ISLAMABAD Pakistan successfully tested a new nuclear capable surface to surface missile on...

Pentagon chief vows ‘unshakeable commitment’ to NATO

WASHINGTON US Secretary of Defense James Mattis reassured NATO allies on Monday that Washington...

Germany sends second batch of Afghan refugees to Kabul

KABUL Deported after years of living in Germany 26 young Afghans arrived in Kabul Tuesday with...

Around Arab News

New Turkey constitution bill submitted to Erdogan

ANKARA A bill to expand Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan s powers has been submitted to the...

EU seeks curb for Libya migrant flows

BRUSSELS After blocking the main migrant route from the Middle East the EU will this week seek...

Germany to scrap ‘lese majeste’ law after Turkey row

BERLIN The German government voted on Wednesday to scrap a lese majeste law that Turkish...

Saudi Arabia had a good Davos: Six lessons from the WEF

SAUDI Arabia had a good Davos judged at least from the public relations angle The team sent by...

Japan sees trade surplus on cheaper oil, China rebound

TOKYO Japan posted its first trade surplus in six years in 2016 thanks to a rebound in exports...

EU envoy says China must open market to match soaring words

BEIJING China has not done enough to open its market the EU s ambassador said Wednesday and must...

New China central bank move points to very gradual policy tightening for now

BEIJING China s central bank delivered a pointed reminder to financial markets and businesses...

A new deal to save Europe

I don t care about what it will cost We took our country back This is the proud message heard...

Software as good as doctors at diagnosing skin cancer

PARIS France Image scanning software developed at Stanford University can distinguish deadly skin...

Astana peace process

This refers to the article Iran s regional agenda threatened by Astana process Jan 25 by Osama Al...

LuLu launches ‘Treasures of India’ festival

LuLu Hypermarket the largest shopping center in the country is running an exclusive Treasures of...

ITFC to strengthen Senegalese exporters’ capacity for international trade and market access

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation ITFC and Trade Facilitation Office TFO Canada...

Joyalukkas boosts global presence with third US showroom launch

Fresh from the success of the opening of its first two US showrooms in Houston and New Jersey...

Bateel continues expansion in Saudi market

Bateel International a leading gourmet food business has announced the opening of its first Cafe...

Mobily systems ‘completely secured and protected’

Mobily applies the highest security standards and the most advanced technologies to protect...

Zain’s new smartphone application offers wide range of Islamic content

Zain Saudi Arabia has launched a new smartphone application in collaboration with Shaikh Mishary...