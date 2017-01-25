  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • EPA contract freeze, media blackout leave states confused

World

EPA contract freeze, media blackout leave states confused

MICHAEL BIESECKER & JOHN FLESHER | AP |

Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to head the Environmental Protection Agency, testifies during his confirmation hearing .(Getty Images/AFP)

WASHINGTON: A Trump administration freeze on new Environmental Protection Agency contracts and grant awards raised fears that states and other recipients could lose essential funding for drinking water protection, hazardous waste oversight and a host of other programs — while a communications blackout left them dangling in uncertainty.
The agency also took a potential first step Tuesday toward potentially killing environmental rules completed as President Barack Obama’s term wound down. At least 30 were targeted in the Federal Register for delayed implementation, including updated pollution rulings for several states, renewable fuel standards and limits on the amount of formaldehyde that can leach from wood products.
President Donald Trump signed a directive shortly after his inauguration ordering a “freeze pending review” on all federal rules issued by agencies but not yet in effect.
But what the administration described Tuesday as a temporary suspension of new business activities at the department, including issuing work assignments to EPA contractors, sowed widespread confusion about its reach. EPA contracts with outside vendors for a wide array of services, from engineering and research science to janitorial supplies.
Emails to staff banning press releases, blog updates or posts to the agency’s social media accounts contributed to the information vacuum.
“Is President Trump the only one allowed to tweet in government right now?” Liz Purchia, who was EPA press secretary for the Obama administration, said in an e-mail to The Associated Press.
“I just keep thinking how thankful I am there isn’t an emergency disaster EPA needs to respond to right now. ... It’s one thing to get your ducks in a row, but to put a gag order on public servants and all agency activities, not only prevents them from doing their jobs. It puts our country at risk.”
Similar orders barring external communications have been issued at agencies within the departments of Transportation, Agriculture and Interior.
“Vladimir Putin must be proud,” said Ken Cook, president of the Environmental Working Group, an advocacy organization. “The EPA, like all federal agencies, is funded by taxpayer dollars, and Americans have the right to know what’s being done to protect or harm public health and the environment.”
White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Tuesday he had no specific information on the blackout but added, “I don’t think it’s any surprise that when there’s an administration turnover, that we’re going to review the policies.”
Doug Ericksen, communications director for Trump’s transition team at EPA, said the communications clampdown probably would be lifted by the end of the week.
“We’re just trying to get a handle on everything and make sure what goes out reflects the priorities of the new administration,” Ericksen said.
The freeze on EPA contracts and grants won’t apply to pollution cleanup efforts or infrastructure construction activities, he said. The agency said later the delay was for a review of transactions in the works and it should be finished by Friday.
Still, confusion reigned in states led by Democrats and Republicans alike that depend on EPA funding.
“We are unsure of the immediate or long-term impact” to programs in Montana involving wastewater treatment, underground storage tanks, air quality and more, said Kristi Ponozzo of the state Department of Environmental Quality.
Utah’s DEQ is “seeking additional information so we can understand the impact of this action on our ability to administer critical programs,” said Alan Matheson, executive director.
Members of Michigan’s congressional delegation raised concern that the freeze could jeopardize aid to Flint, a city still dealing with lead contamination of its water supply.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York urged the Trump administration to drop the media blackout and contracting holdup.
“This decision could have damaging implications? for communities across New York state and the country, from delaying testing for lead in schools to restricting efforts to keep drinking water clean to holding up much-needed funding to revitalize toxic brownfield sites,” Schumer said.
The executive director for the advocacy group Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, Jeff Ruch, said the Trump orders go beyond what has occurred in prior presidential transitions.
Ruch noted that key posts at EPA have not yet been filled with Republican appointees, including Trump’s nominee for EPA administrator, Scott Pruitt. That means new senior personnel are not in place to make key decisions.
Environmentalists said the orders were causing low morale among EPA staff already beleaguered by repeated criticism from Trump and Pruitt.
Staff at the Agriculture Department’s Agricultural Research Service also received orders not to issue any news releases, photos, fact sheets and social media posts. After an e-mail of the order leaked to the media, the agency said it would rescind the memo.
“Gag orders that freeze communications with the public and government officials go against basic notions of government transparency and accountability,” said Michael Macleod-Ball of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

EU seeks curb for Libya migrant flows

BRUSSELS After blocking the main migrant route from the Middle East the EU will this week seek...

Germany to scrap ‘lese majeste’ law after Turkey row

BERLIN The German government voted on Wednesday to scrap a lese majeste law that Turkish...

British PM will open Brexit plan to MPs

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said Wednesday she would publish her Brexit plan in...

Gambia leader to return home after crisis

DAKAR The Gambia s new president will return to the capital on Thursday aides said ending a...

EU seeks curb for Libya migrant flows

BRUSSELS After blocking the main migrant route from the Middle East the EU will this week seek...

Trump to choose Supreme Court justice nominee on Feb. 2

WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will make his choice to fill the...

Modi, Trump share ‘warm’ phone conversation

NEW DELHI Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged Wednesday to work closely with Donald Trump...

Trump set to move on Mexican border wall

WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump is set to take a first step toward enacting his pledge to...

Seven killed in Shabab attack on Mogadishu hotel

MOGADISHU At least seven people were killed after two car bombs exploded outside a popular...

France’s Fillon pressured to explain wife’s work

PARIS French presidential frontrunner Francois Fillon criticized a campaign of mudslinging...

Beijing asserts ‘irrefutable sovereignty’ over South China Sea

BEIJING WASHINGTON China said on Tuesday it had irrefutable sovereignty over disputed islands in...

S. Korean painting row sparks violence in Parliament

SEOUL A nude painting of impeached South Korean President Park Geun Hye met a violent end at the...

Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya charged in loan default case

MUMBAI Vijay Mallya Indian aviation tycoon was charged on Tuesday with conspiracy and fraud...

Pakistan tests second nuclear-capable missile this month

ISLAMABAD Pakistan successfully tested a new nuclear capable surface to surface missile on...

Pentagon chief vows ‘unshakeable commitment’ to NATO

WASHINGTON US Secretary of Defense James Mattis reassured NATO allies on Monday that Washington...

Germany sends second batch of Afghan refugees to Kabul

KABUL Deported after years of living in Germany 26 young Afghans arrived in Kabul Tuesday with...

Around Arab News

New Turkey constitution bill submitted to Erdogan

ANKARA A bill to expand Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan s powers has been submitted to the...

EU seeks curb for Libya migrant flows

BRUSSELS After blocking the main migrant route from the Middle East the EU will this week seek...

Germany to scrap ‘lese majeste’ law after Turkey row

BERLIN The German government voted on Wednesday to scrap a lese majeste law that Turkish...

Saudi Arabia had a good Davos: Six lessons from the WEF

SAUDI Arabia had a good Davos judged at least from the public relations angle The team sent by...

Japan sees trade surplus on cheaper oil, China rebound

TOKYO Japan posted its first trade surplus in six years in 2016 thanks to a rebound in exports...

EU envoy says China must open market to match soaring words

BEIJING China has not done enough to open its market the EU s ambassador said Wednesday and must...

New China central bank move points to very gradual policy tightening for now

BEIJING China s central bank delivered a pointed reminder to financial markets and businesses...

A new deal to save Europe

I don t care about what it will cost We took our country back This is the proud message heard...

Software as good as doctors at diagnosing skin cancer

PARIS France Image scanning software developed at Stanford University can distinguish deadly skin...

Astana peace process

This refers to the article Iran s regional agenda threatened by Astana process Jan 25 by Osama Al...

LuLu launches ‘Treasures of India’ festival

LuLu Hypermarket the largest shopping center in the country is running an exclusive Treasures of...

ITFC to strengthen Senegalese exporters’ capacity for international trade and market access

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation ITFC and Trade Facilitation Office TFO Canada...

Joyalukkas boosts global presence with third US showroom launch

Fresh from the success of the opening of its first two US showrooms in Houston and New Jersey...

Bateel continues expansion in Saudi market

Bateel International a leading gourmet food business has announced the opening of its first Cafe...

Mobily systems ‘completely secured and protected’

Mobily applies the highest security standards and the most advanced technologies to protect...

Zain’s new smartphone application offers wide range of Islamic content

Zain Saudi Arabia has launched a new smartphone application in collaboration with Shaikh Mishary...