White Helmets ‘proud’ after Oscar nomination

BEIRUT: Syria’s White Helmets rescue workers said Tuesday they were “proud” that a documentary film about their work saving civilians in their country’s devastating war was nominated for an Oscar.

“The White Helmets documentary produced by Netflix was nominated for (an) Oscar!! I’m so proud to have filmed this film and for this nomination,” wrote White Helmet photographer Khaled Khatib on Twitter.

The documentary titled “The White Helmets” was named a contender Tuesday in the Oscars short documentary category.

“It’s a new opportunity to convey (our) humanitarian and moral message,” Raed Saleh, leader of the rescue group, told AFP after the announcement.

“The White Helmets film’s nomination for an Oscar is a new confirmation of the civil defense’s credibility in Syria.”

“It will help us to reach the goal and the slogan we have been using since the start: ‘To save one life is to save all of humanity’,” he added.

The group’s motto is drawn from a verse of the Holy Qur’an, although the White Helmets insist they treat all victims, regardless of religion.

The White Helmets emerged in 2013, working to rescue civilians in rebel-held areas during the nearly six-year war.

It counts over 3,000 volunteers among its ranks, and says it has saved more than 78,000 lives.

It is named for the distinctive white hard hats worn by its volunteers and has gained international renown for its daring rescues, often filmed and circulated on social media.

The film, directed by Orlando von Einsiedel, is one of several movies streaming online to be nominated for a prize at the 89th Academy Awards, to be handed out on Feb. 26 in Hollywood.

The White Helmets were nominated for the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize and garnered international support for their candidacy, though they ultimately lost out.

Their detractors, mostly supporters of President Bashar Assad’s government, accuse them of being tools of their international donors.