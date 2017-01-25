Ashok Leyland celebrates Deming Prize 2016 on the occasion of Republic day!

DAMMAM: Ashok Leyland becomes the world’s first commercial vehicles manufacturer outside Japan to win the prestigious “Deming Prize 2016.” The Deming Prize (awarded by the Union of Japanese Scientists and Engineers) is a global quality award that recognizes individuals and business for their contributions to the field of Total Quality Management (TQM) and have successfully implemented TQM. It is the oldest and most widely recognized Quality award in the world.

The selection of Deming Prize winner involves a tedious process and bagging it is testimony to the wide range of world class quality products that Ashok Leyland offers. Ashok Leyland is one of the most leading and undisputed brand when it comes to providing staff transport solutions in KSA. Being the 4th largest manufacturer of buses globally and India’s largest manufacturer of buses, Ashok Leyland is now expanding its presence in KSA with a brand new line up of world class buses and trucks.

Western Auto is proud to be associated with Ashok Leyland- Deming prize 2016 recipient.

Western Auto is a sole distributor of Ashok Leyland products, falcon being the flagship model. Ashok Leyland has been the market leader in Staff transportation for six consecutive years. To add to this, Western Auto recently rolled out OYSTER mini bus in school and staff version.

Western Auto’s showrooms in Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh are supported by a strong team of sales professionals to meet the customer requirements and qualified service staffs in workshops, mobile service units, extensive service and spare parts facilities.

Western Auto has also tied-up with a renowned service provider to offer 24x7 tow and drop service for its products. This will strengthen Western Auto’s service presence in the kingdom together with 6 service centers in Dammam, Jubail, Riyadh, Jeddah, Yanbu and Jizan.