  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines seeks removal of exiled communist from US terrorist list

World

Philippines seeks removal of exiled communist from US terrorist list

|

Exiled Philippine communist leader Jose Maria Sison (second left) pose for a picture with Norwegian and Philippine officials prior to a meeting on peace negotiations in Oslo, Norway, on August 22, 2016. (AFP file photo)

MANILA: The Philippines wants US President Donald Trump to remove the exiled leader of Philippine communists from a US terrorist list to enable him to come home for peace talks, government negotiators said on Wednesday.
Maoist-led rebels have waged an insurgency against Philippine governments for nearly five decades and at least 40,000 people have been killed.
But talks on ending the war have been revived under President Rodrigo Duterte, who came to power last year calling for peace efforts in the interests of economic development.
Jose Maria Sison, the founder and leader of the Communist Party of the Philippines, has lived in the Netherlands for three decades. He was put on a US terrorist list in 2002, which prevents him from traveling.
The government’s chief peace negotiator, Silvestre Bello, said Trump would be asked to remove Sison from the list.
“The government of the Philippines will recommend to the president the de-listing of Communist Party of the Philippines founding chair ... Sison from the list of international terrorists to pave the way for his Philippine homecoming without being arrested,” Bello and his team said in a statement.
Duterte and Sison have agreed to meet in any neutral Asian country once Sison has been removed from the list. But Bello said the talks could be held in the Philippines.
The communists’ 3,000-strong armed wing, the New People’s Army, operates mainly in the east and south of the Philippines. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Trump says torture works but will follow CIA, Pentagon advice

WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he thinks waterboarding and other...

Cuba’s Castro warns Trump to respect country’s sovereignty

HAVANA Cuban President Raul Castro on Wednesday said Cuba hoped to continue to normalize...

Trump orders building of Mexico border wall, targets US ‘sanctuary’ cities

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump signed directives on Wednesday to build a wall along the US...

US weighs cuts to global funding, pullout from treaties: report

NEW YORK US President Donald Trump is considering drastic funding cuts to international...

May visits US tomorrow; first foreign leader to meet Trump

LONDON Britain s Prime Minister Theresa May will this week be the first foreign leader to meet...

Killer avalanches hit Indian Kashmir

SRINAGAR India Avalanches killed five people in Indian administered Kashmir on Wednesday four...

It is time to leave Afghanistan, Taliban tell Trump

KABUL The Taliban has called on President Donald Trump to withdraw US forces from the quagmire of...

Germany raids over plot to attack refugees, Jews: Prosecutors

BERLIN German authorities on Wednesday carried out dawn raids against far right suspects accused...

Campaign heats up to lead under-fire WHO

GENEVA The World Health Organization WHO was set Wednesday to pick three finalists for the role...

Germany to scrap ‘lese majeste’ law after Turkey row

BERLIN The German government voted on Wednesday to scrap a lese majeste law that Turkish...

British PM will open Brexit plan to MPs

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said Wednesday she would publish her Brexit plan in...

Gambia leader to return home after crisis

DAKAR The Gambia s new president will return to the capital on Thursday aides said ending a...

EU seeks curb for Libya migrant flows

BRUSSELS After blocking the main migrant route from the Middle East the EU will this week seek...

Trump to choose Supreme Court justice nominee on Feb. 2

WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will make his choice to fill the...

EPA contract freeze, media blackout leave states confused

WASHINGTON A Trump administration freeze on new Environmental Protection Agency contracts and...

Modi, Trump share ‘warm’ phone conversation

NEW DELHI Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged Wednesday to work closely with Donald Trump...

Around Arab News

US lawmaker says she met with Assad on secret Syria trip

WASHINGTON The US congresswoman who made a recent secret trip to war torn Syria confirmed on...

Trump says torture works but will follow CIA, Pentagon advice

WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he thinks waterboarding and other...

Cuba’s Castro warns Trump to respect country’s sovereignty

HAVANA Cuban President Raul Castro on Wednesday said Cuba hoped to continue to normalize...

Trump orders building of Mexico border wall, targets US ‘sanctuary’ cities

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump signed directives on Wednesday to build a wall along the US...

Russian ‘ship of shame’ returning from Syria: UK

LONDON A Russian aircraft carrier used to wage a massive offensive on the Syrian city of Aleppo...

US weighs cuts to global funding, pullout from treaties: report

NEW YORK US President Donald Trump is considering drastic funding cuts to international...

Philippines seeks removal of exiled communist from US terrorist list

MANILA The Philippines wants US President Donald Trump to remove the exiled leader of Philippine...

Egypt makes it to Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals

PORT GENTIL Gabon Mohamed Salah s thumping early free kick gave Egypt a 1 0 win against Ghana on...

Mali, Uganda bow out after draw in wet Oyem

OYEM Gabon Mali and Uganda drew 1 1 Wednesday on a rain drenched Oyem pitch to exit the Africa...

King Salman inducts high-tech fighter jets into RSAF

RIYADH King Salman on Wednesday attended the 50th anniversary celebrations of the King Faisal Air...

Arab League accuses Israel of ‘contempt’ on settlements

CAIRO The Arab League on Wednesday condemned Israel s announcement of new settlements as a sign...

Kuwait hangs royal, 6 others in mass execution

KUWAIT CITY Kuwait on Wednesday hanged seven people including a member of the ruling family and a...

May visits US tomorrow; first foreign leader to meet Trump

LONDON Britain s Prime Minister Theresa May will this week be the first foreign leader to meet...

4 women among 25 winners of prize for inventors, talented

RIYADH Four women were among 25 winners of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Prize for...

Makkah governor receives report on efforts to correct the status of Burmese expats

JEDDAH Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal adviser to King Salman received in his office in Jeddah...

Janadriyah festival opens next Wednesday with Egypt as guest of honor

RIYADH Egypt will be the guest of honor country at Al Janadriyah 31 the national heritage and...