  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Russian ‘ship of shame’ returning from Syria: UK

Middle-East

Russian ‘ship of shame’ returning from Syria: UK

Dario THUBURN | AFP |

British warplanes monitor Russian warships Pyotr Velikiy and the Admiral Kuznetsov (rear) as they pass close to UK territorial waters, in this photograph released in London on Wednesday. (Ministry of Defense/Crown Copyright 2017/Handout via Reuters)

LONDON: A Russian aircraft carrier used to wage a massive offensive on the Syrian city of Aleppo is on its way back to Russia, Britain’s defense minister said Wednesday, calling it a “ship of shame.”
“We will keep a close eye on the Admiral Kuznetsov as it skulks back to Russia,” Defense Minister Michael Fallon said in a statement.
The Russian warship traveled through the North Sea to Syria last year, to help Moscow ally President Bashar Assad’s troops recapture rebel areas of Aleppo city after four years of fighting there.
The offensive forced thousands of civilians and rebels to flee the city, after years of intense bombing and clashes that ravaged swathes of Syria’s former economic capital.
Fallon called the aircraft carrier “a ship of shame whose mission has only extended the suffering of the Syrian people.”
“We are man-marking these vessels every step of the way around the UK as part of our steadfast commitment to keep Britain safe,” he said.
Britain is deploying Typhoon jets and a frigate to shadow the Admiral Kuznetsov, which is accompanied by a Russian cruiser and salvage tug, the ministry said.
Moscow criticized the escort and accused Fallon of hitting out at the Russian navy in a bid to distract the British public.
“The aim of this type of statement and the ‘show’ performed by the naval escort of our vessels is designed to turn the attention of British taxpayers away from the real state of Britain’s military fleet,” Igor Konachenkov, spokesman for the Russian defense ministry, said in a statement.
“I would like to point out that in the first place, the Russian military vessels did not require this kind of senseless escort, they know how to find their way through this stretch of sea.
“And secondly, we recommend, Mr.Fallon, you pay more attention to the British fleet, as the English press have for good reason also stressed,” he added.
The jibe was in reference to media reports on Sunday of a failed test of Britain’s nuclear weapons deterrent last year, which the British government has refused to confirm or deny outright.
Russia’s military said earlier this month that it had begun scaling down its deployment in Syria under a drawdown ordered by President Vladimir Putin on December 29.
Aircraft from the carrier hit 1,252 “terrorist” targets during a two-month mission, Russia’s main commander in Syria, Andrei Kartapolov, was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying.
The Syrian regime and its allies have consistently referred to all of Assad’s opponents — jihadist or otherwise — as “terrorist” since a conflict erupted in 2011.
The fall of Aleppo in December last year was the regime’s biggest victory since the war began with anti-Assad protests.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

US lawmaker says she met with Assad on secret Syria trip

WASHINGTON The US congresswoman who made a recent secret trip to war torn Syria confirmed on...

Arab League accuses Israel of ‘contempt’ on settlements

CAIRO The Arab League on Wednesday condemned Israel s announcement of new settlements as a sign...

Kuwait hangs royal, 6 others in mass execution

KUWAIT CITY Kuwait on Wednesday hanged seven people including a member of the ruling family and a...

6 years after uprising, El-Sisi says Egypt ‘on right track’

CAIRO JERUSALEM Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Wednesday that Egypt was on the...

Syrian girl blogger, 7, appeals to Trump

ISTANBUL Seven year old Syrian girl Bana Al Abed who came to international attention with her...

Libya PM says will meet rival for talks in Cairo

ROME The head of Libya s unity government said Wednesday he would soon hold talks with a rival...

As dust of war settles, east Mosul buries its dead anew

MOSUL Abdulrahman Riyadh points to three mounds of earth in a garden in eastern Mosul That s my...

New Turkey constitution bill submitted to Erdogan

ANKARA A bill to expand Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan s powers has been submitted to the...

PLO official ‘shocked’ by US silence on Israeli settlements

RAMALLAH PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES A senior Palestinian official said Wednesday he was shocked by...

US reviews Obama admin’s 11th-hour aid to Palestinians

WASHINGTON The US State Department is reviewing a decision made in the final hours of former...

Israel advises citizens in Egypt’s Sinai to leave, cites attack risk

JERUSALEM Israel on Tuesday advised its citizens in Egypt s insurgency hit Sinai peninsula to...

Trump expected to order temporary ban on refugees

WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump is expected to sign executive orders starting on Wednesday...

Russia’s Lavrov to meet Syria opposition in Moscow

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold talks with Syrian opposition...

Foreign powers back Syria truce deal, war erupts among fighters

ASTANA Russia and regional powers Turkey and Iran backed a shaky truce between Syria s warring...

Israel approves 2,500 new settlement homes in occupied West Bank

JERUSALEM RAMALLAH Israel has approved the construction of 2 500 settler homes in the occupied...

Firebrand Iraq leader warns US on Israel embassy move

NAJAF Moving the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem would be a declaration of war on...

Around Arab News

US lawmaker says she met with Assad on secret Syria trip

WASHINGTON The US congresswoman who made a recent secret trip to war torn Syria confirmed on...

Trump says torture works but will follow CIA, Pentagon advice

WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he thinks waterboarding and other...

Cuba’s Castro warns Trump to respect country’s sovereignty

HAVANA Cuban President Raul Castro on Wednesday said Cuba hoped to continue to normalize...

Trump orders building of Mexico border wall, targets US ‘sanctuary’ cities

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump signed directives on Wednesday to build a wall along the US...

Russian ‘ship of shame’ returning from Syria: UK

LONDON A Russian aircraft carrier used to wage a massive offensive on the Syrian city of Aleppo...

US weighs cuts to global funding, pullout from treaties: report

NEW YORK US President Donald Trump is considering drastic funding cuts to international...

Philippines seeks removal of exiled communist from US terrorist list

MANILA The Philippines wants US President Donald Trump to remove the exiled leader of Philippine...

Egypt makes it to Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals

PORT GENTIL Gabon Mohamed Salah s thumping early free kick gave Egypt a 1 0 win against Ghana on...

Mali, Uganda bow out after draw in wet Oyem

OYEM Gabon Mali and Uganda drew 1 1 Wednesday on a rain drenched Oyem pitch to exit the Africa...

King Salman inducts high-tech fighter jets into RSAF

RIYADH King Salman on Wednesday attended the 50th anniversary celebrations of the King Faisal Air...

Arab League accuses Israel of ‘contempt’ on settlements

CAIRO The Arab League on Wednesday condemned Israel s announcement of new settlements as a sign...

Kuwait hangs royal, 6 others in mass execution

KUWAIT CITY Kuwait on Wednesday hanged seven people including a member of the ruling family and a...

May visits US tomorrow; first foreign leader to meet Trump

LONDON Britain s Prime Minister Theresa May will this week be the first foreign leader to meet...

4 women among 25 winners of prize for inventors, talented

RIYADH Four women were among 25 winners of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Prize for...

Makkah governor receives report on efforts to correct the status of Burmese expats

JEDDAH Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal adviser to King Salman received in his office in Jeddah...

Janadriyah festival opens next Wednesday with Egypt as guest of honor

RIYADH Egypt will be the guest of honor country at Al Janadriyah 31 the national heritage and...