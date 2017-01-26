  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 13 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Kenyan court tells doctors to end strike in days or face jail

World

Kenyan court tells doctors to end strike in days or face jail

Reuters |

Kenyan Defence force (KDF) doctors attending to an injured man at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi. (AFP)

NAIROBI: A Kenyan court on Thursday ordered doctors to end a strike in the next five days or face jail after a stoppage of more than six weeks that has plunged state hospitals into crisis at the start of an election year.
Justice Hellen Wasilwa had initially handed union leaders a suspended one-month sentence on Jan. 12 after they defied a December ruling declaring the strike illegal. She had also given them a two-week period for negotiations to avoid jail.
On Thursday, she extended the period for the doctors to call off the strike by five days. “The role of this court is to bring a solution, and an amicable solution,” she said when announcing the extension.
Several thousand doctors and their supporters marched from the court to the center of Nairobi for a meeting where union leaders were to discuss their response to the court order.
The 5,000 members of the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) first walked out on Dec. 5. Since then, newspapers have reported patients in critical condition left unattended and published images of empty hospital beds as families have taken patients home to look after them.
The union is demanding the fulfilment of a 2013 agreement which it says awarded doctors a 150-180 percent pay rise on basic salaries, a review of working conditions and promotions criteria, as well as hiring of more staff in state hospitals.
The East African state’s government says it can only afford a 40 percent pay rise but would work to meet other conditions.
“We are not refusing to pay doctors. But if they ask ridiculous amounts, you have to (explain) why we cannot afford that,” Finance Minister Henry Rotich told Citizen TV on Wednesday, saying conceding would encourage more worker strikes.
Lecturers at public universities launched a strike last week, a further headache to the government in the approach to presidential and parliamentary elections in August when President Uhuru Kenyatta will seek a second and final term.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Mexico president cancels Trump talks in US wall row

MEXICO CITY Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Thursday called off a meeting with Donald...

Final toll for Italy avalanche stands at 29 as recovery ends

PENNE ITALY The final death toll from Italy s devastating avalanche stands at 29 after the final...

Trump signals changes to US interrogation, detention policy

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump is renewing his embrace of torture in the fight against Islamic...

Trump defends restricted entry for Muslims

WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump said late Wednesday that his plan to limit the entry of...

Trade tops agenda as British PM heads to meet Trump

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May headed to the United States on Thursday where she will...

Trump says torture works but will follow CIA, Pentagon advice

WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he thinks waterboarding and other...

Cuba’s Castro warns Trump to respect country’s sovereignty

HAVANA Cuban President Raul Castro on Wednesday said Cuba hoped to continue to normalize...

Trump orders building of Mexico border wall, targets US ‘sanctuary’ cities

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump signed directives on Wednesday to build a wall along the US...

US weighs cuts to global funding, pullout from treaties: report

NEW YORK US President Donald Trump is considering drastic funding cuts to international...

Philippines seeks removal of exiled communist from US terrorist list

MANILA The Philippines wants US President Donald Trump to remove the exiled leader of Philippine...

May visits US tomorrow; first foreign leader to meet Trump

LONDON Britain s Prime Minister Theresa May will this week be the first foreign leader to meet...

Killer avalanches hit Indian Kashmir

SRINAGAR India Avalanches killed five people in Indian administered Kashmir on Wednesday four...

It is time to leave Afghanistan, Taliban tell Trump

KABUL The Taliban has called on President Donald Trump to withdraw US forces from the quagmire of...

Germany raids over plot to attack refugees, Jews: Prosecutors

BERLIN German authorities on Wednesday carried out dawn raids against far right suspects accused...

Campaign heats up to lead under-fire WHO

GENEVA The World Health Organization WHO was set Wednesday to pick three finalists for the role...

Germany to scrap ‘lese majeste’ law after Turkey row

BERLIN The German government voted on Wednesday to scrap a lese majeste law that Turkish...

Around Arab News

Markets take breather after Wall Street’s Trump rally

LONDON European stocks were mixed at the close on Thursday as Wall Street held on to the previous...

Facing jihadist attack, Syrian opposition join bigger faction

BEIRUT The major Syrian opposition group Ahrar Al Sham said on Thursday that six other opposition...

Eurozone, IMF fail to heal Greece bailout rift

BRUSSELS Eurozone finance ministers failed to bridge deep divisions with the IMF over Greece s...

Mexico president cancels Trump talks in US wall row

MEXICO CITY Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Thursday called off a meeting with Donald...

Dredge hits 64 to lead at Qatar Masters

DOHA Welshman Bradley Dredge without a European Tour win in 11 years was the surprise leader on...

ALJ Fedex, Falcunit and Brawlers top seeds for semis; Pioneers advance

JEDDAH ALJ Fedex qualified as top seed for the semifinals albeit without a twice to beat...

RTJ Transient House makes perfect grand slam start to OFBC Friday Afternoon League Season 6

JEDDAH RTJ Transient House notched up a perfect grand slam winning the Team of the Week and the...

Xavi extends Qatar contract by a year

DOHA Barcelona great Xavi Hernandez has agreed a year s extension to his contract with Qatar s Al...

Klopp fumes over Liverpool’s rough justice

LIVERPOOL Jurgen Klopp claimed it was really hard to accept the refereeing decisions he feels are...

Australia sails past Pakistan for 4-1 series win

ADELAIDE Australia cruised to a 57 run victory over Pakistan in the fifth and final one day...

Morgan gives England big win against India in first T20

KANPUR India Skipper Eoin Morgan s sublime half century and a disciplined bowling effort powered...

Real Madrid falls to Celta Vigo in Cup quarters

MADRID An excellent Cristiano Ronaldo free kick couldn t prevent Real Madrid from being dumped...

Salah sinks Ghana as Egypt goes through

PORT GENTIL Gabon Mohamed Salah s thumping early free kick gave Egypt a 1 0 win against Ghana on...

Federer, Williams sisters set up finals for the ages

MELBOURNE Roger Federer survived an all Swiss thriller to push his incredible run all the way to...

Cavs still searching after loss to Kings; Warriors bounce back

LOS ANGELES The NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers struggles continued with an overtime loss to the...

Chawrasia off to good start at Qatar Masters

DOHA As India marked Republic Day on Thursday SSP Chawrasia gave golf fans in the country further...