Chawrasia off to good start at Qatar Masters

DOHA: As India marked Republic Day on Thursday, SSP Chawrasia gave golf fans in the country further reason to celebrate with a two-under-par opening round of 70 at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

Chawrasia, 38, started the day brightly with a birdie on the par-five first but the three-time European Tour winner suffered a setback on the seventh where he bagged a triple-bogey seven.

However, the Kolkata-born star recovered spectacularly by firing birdies on 10, 13, 15 and 17 to give himself a solid start in his sixth appearance in the tournament, but first since 2013 when he finished 49th.

Chawrasia, India’s third-ranked player behind PGA Tour star Anirban Lahiri and Gaganjeet Bhullar, was delighted with his recovery after admitting he was inundated with good luck messages on Thursday morning.

“It’s Republic Day so I got a lot of messages this morning and I replied to many of them. Everybody in India must be very happy today – and I am, too!” laughed Chawrasia, who played alongside Asian Tour friends David Lipsky of the USA and Lee Soomin of South Korea.

“I’m really happy to come back after a triple bogey on seven. I hit a drive left and my ball was in a lot of stones so I took a penalty drop and then chipped out. On the fourth shot, I hit the green then three putted from over 30 feet.

“After that, I told myself that I can still save the round as there are many holes left and I then made a few birdies on the back nine and came back. I’m looking forward to another round.

“I’m two-under right now and obviously I’m looking to win the tournament. There are three days and many holes left. I have a good chance if I keep putting well.”

Leading contenders this week include World No. 10 Alex Noren, 2016 Ryder Cup rookies Rafa Cabrera Bello, Chris Wood and Andy Sullivan, Austria No.1 Bernd Wiesberger, Race to Dubai leader Tommy Fleetwood, 11-time European Tour winner Martin Kaymer, four-time Ryder Cup star Graeme McDowell and four-time Major winner Ernie Els.



Que rallies



The Philippines’ Angelo Que bounced back from an opening bogey to tie for first with Japan’s Azuma Yano at the end of the first day of the Myanmar Open on Thursday.

The three times Asian tour winner, who finished joint 11th in Singapore last week after a string of last round bogeys, notched seven birdies to end the day on a six-under-par 65 at the Pun Hlaing Golf Club in Yangon.

He shared the clubhouse lead with three-time Japan champion Yano, who hit four straight birdies in his bid to better his runner-up result from last year.

“It was the first hole (bogey) and first hole jitters maybe,” said Que, who is renowned on the tour circuit for his bright colored attire.

“I told myself it was the first hole and there are so many holes left, so be patient. That’s what happened and I made the birdies.”

Korean star K.T. Kim ended the day trailing the leaders by one shot on 66, alongside countryman Hwang Jung-gon and Makoto Inoue of Japan.

Last year’s winner, Shaun Norris, ended the day four-over-par on 75.

Golfers from 30 different nations are competing at the four-day Leopalace21 Open for a share of the $750,000 purse in Myanmar’s richest tournament.

Since emerging from decades of isolating military rule, Myanmar has witnessed a nascent golfing scene both for amateurs and professionals.

This year is the first time it is being played at the Pun Hlaing Golf Club after moving from last year’s venue at the Royal Mingalardon Golf and Country Club.