  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 11 min 45 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • EU urges end to deadlock over migrant rules

World

EU urges end to deadlock over migrant rules

AFP |

Migrants line up to be processed by authorities as they arrive at the port of Pozzallo in Sicily, Italy, in this January 4, 2017 file photo. (REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis)

VALLETTA: The EU on Thursday urged member states meeting in Malta to break a long deadlock on sharing the burden of asylum-seekers as a new migrant crisis brewed in the central Mediterranean.
EU interior ministers were in Valletta debating ways to reform the so-called Dublin rules that have put the onus on overstretched Greece and Italy to admit asylum-seekers landing in Europe in record numbers.
“I hope that today finally we shall find the common ground on solidarity,” EU migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos told reporters before entering the talks. “I think one and a half years is enough.”
Under the Dublin rules, would-be refugees must file for asylum in the first member state they enter, most often the Mediterranean nations of Greece and Italy.
If asylum-seekers have traveled on to other EU nations, they are to be returned to their first port of call.
German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said France and Germany have both presented proposals to break the deadlock but did not elaborate.
“I think it is now the time to achieve a compromise in the coming months,” de Maiziere said before entering the talks in Malta, which currently holds the six-month EU rotating presidency.
Eastern European countries like Hungary, Slovakia and Poland have been among the most reluctant in the 28-nation bloc to admit asylum-seekers, suggesting they could help financially instead.
The ministers were meeting after Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat warned the EU could face an “unprecedented” flow of migrants in the spring across the central Mediterranean from Libya to Italy.
Smuggling on that route is picking up sharply with more than 180,000 migrants landing in Italy last year, compared with a previous annual record of 170,100 in 2014.
Slovak Interior Minister Robert Kalinak told reporters: “I think all our focus in this year has to be put on the (central) Mediterranean route.”
An EU aid-for-cooperation deal struck with Turkey last March has dramatically reduced the numbers of asylum-seekers arriving in Greece, the previous main entry point for Europe.
EU officials say the vast majority of people traveling over the central Mediterranean are migrants in search of work rather than fleeing war and persecution.
Those who fled to Greece were mainly refugees from Syria and other conflict-torn countries.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Pro-Daesh girl gets 6-year term for stabbing cop in Germany

BERLIN A German court on Thursday sentenced a teenage girl to six years of juvenile detention for...

Le Pen victory would be ‘a disaster,’ warns Spanish PM

MADRID Spain s conservative prime minister warned Thursday that an election win by French far...

UAE contingent takes part in R-Day parade

NEW DELHI Motorbike stunt riders and herds of camels wowed the crowds gathered in New Delhi...

Pakistan bans top TV preacher over hate speech

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s media watchdog Thursday accused a prominent television preacher of hate...

Bangladesh anti-coal protest turns violent

DHAKA Clashes erupted in Bangladesh s capital Thursday as police fired tear gas at hundreds of...

Duterte wants to hang rogue cops behind Korean’s murder

MANILA Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte apologized to South Korea on Thursday after...

Philippines says US military to upgrade bases, defense deal intact

MANILA The United States will upgrade and build facilities on Philippine military bases this year...

Indonesian Constitutional Court judge detained for graft

JAKARTA An Indonesian Constitutional Court judge has been detained for allegedly accepting 160...

Thailand presses Laos over royal insult suspects

BANGKOK Thailand s top security officer will go to neighboring Laos to push for the extradition...

Vietnam punishes four officials over Formosa environmental disaster

HANOI Vietnam said on Thursday it would punish four officials over one of its worst environmental...

President Barrow arrives to take power in Gambia

BANJUL Gambia President Adama Barrow arrived in Gambia on Thursday to a jubilant welcome marking...

Uganda welcomed more refugees in 2016 than Europe, says Norwegian group

NAIROBI Uganda welcomed more refugees each day in 2016 than many wealthy European countries...

Australia PM says no to national day date change

SYDNEY The date of Australia s national day should not be changed the prime minister said...

Boko Haram kill 3 in Nigeria

KANO Boko Haram militants raided a village in northeast Nigeria earlier this week killing three...

Immigration actions mark sharp shift in US policy

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump s wide ranging executive actions tightening border security and...

Mexico president cancels Trump talks in US wall row

MEXICO CITY Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Thursday called off a meeting with Donald...

Around Arab News

Russia urges caution on US plan for safe zones in Syria

BEIRUT The Trump administration s expressed interest in setting up safe zones for civilians in...

14 deals signed as UAE aims $75bn investments in India

NEW DELHI The UAE and India signed 14 pacts including defense and energy as part of groundwork...

‘We are tremendously pleased with the work and sacrifice of our brave security men’

RIYADH King Salman sent a cable to Mohammed bin Naif the crown prince deputy prime minister and...

Prayers for rain performed Kingdomwide on king’s directive

RIYADH Gov Prince Faisal bin Bandar took part in a Kingdomwide rain seeking prayer program...

Forum on children, media urges stronger protection of rights

RIYADH A forum on children and the media which was held this week in the Saudi capital drew to a...

Students win 7 ‘Top in the World’ exam awards

JEDDAH Seven students in western Saudi Arabia won the prestigious Top in the World award from...

SCTH launches second phase of Old Yanbu’s Al-Sour district renovation project

RIYADH Prince Sultan bin Salman head of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage...

Jazan govt hospital saves life of soldier injured in explosion

JAZAN Jazan s King Fahad Central Hospital medics and paramedics removed shrapnel from soldier...

IDB reaffirms commitment to support development in Gambia

RIYADH Mansour Mukhtar vice president for sector operations for the Jeddah based Islamic...

Cameroonian delegation visits Kingdom in preparation for Haj

RIYADH A Cameroon delegation visited the Kingdom recently to hold talks with Saudi authorities...

Why cash is no longer king

Is cash really bad Should we become a cashless society Phasing out paper money is exactly what...

Discovering the wonder of Egypt’s Islamic architecture

Someone once asked Titus Burckhardt the famous European expert on Islamic art and architecture...

Winter warmer recipes

RECIPE 1 PAV BHAJI Cooking time 20 minutes Servings 5 3 medium sized potatoes 1 cup chopped...

Real Madrid falls to Celta Vigo in Cup quarters

MADRID An excellent Cristiano Ronaldo free kick couldn t prevent Real Madrid from being dumped...

Vilshenko: Another cool luxury Russian brand

The Russian influence in global fashion is gaining ground steadily Designers are turning heads...

Madonna denies Malawi adoption bid

BLANTIRE Malawi US pop superstar Madonna on Thursday denied applying to adopt two more Malawian...