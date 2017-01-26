  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 15 min 21 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Gaza’s water shortage worsening, no easy solutions seen

Middle-East

Gaza’s water shortage worsening, no easy solutions seen

Reuters |

A Palestinian worker checks the pipe of the desalination plant connected to the water of the the Mediterranean Sea during the inauguration ceremony of the first phase of the Seawater Desalination Plant in Deir Al-Balah, in this Jan. 19 file photo. (AP)

GAZA: Marwan An-Najar, a Palestinian from the south of the Gaza Strip, says he has not tasted sweet tap water in 10 years. Every day, he travels 4km to fill a 20-liter plastic jerrycan at a local desalination station.
Gaza has long suffered severe water problems, with its aquifer contaminated by sewage, chemicals and seawater and the territory’s three desalination plants unable to meet demand. To drink, most citizens depend on imported, bottled water.
But locals and development specialists say the situation is getting beyond dire, with more than 90 percent of the water in the aquifer unfit for domestic use, according to Rebhy Al-Sheikh, the deputy chairman of the Palestinian Water Authority.
“The (tap) water is salty, as if it came straight from the sea. We have stopped drinking it,” said Najar, a father of six, while queuing to get water at the desalination station in Khan Younes. Instead, he and others use the desalinated water to wash and drink, while those that can afford it buy bottled water. The water from the tap, when it flows, is barely usable, they say.
“It is not even fit for the animals to drink,” said Fathy Mhareb, 60, an unemployed father of eight. “We buy sweet water and use the salty water to shower.”
Contamination
The causes of the problem are multiple, but stem largely from the contamination of the aquifer.
Gaza’s main water source contains 55 to 60 million cubic meters of water over the course of a year, but demand from Gaza’s 2 million population exceeds 200 million cubic meters.
That means the aquifer is over-strained, allowing seawater from the Mediterranean to seep into it, along with sewage and chemical run-off.
“There is a continuous drop down and invasion of sea water,” said Sheikh, mentioning too the high nitrate content.
In a study published in 2012, the UN said Gaza would become unlivable by 2020 and its aquifer unusable by 2016. Sheikh said that was almost the case — according to international standards, the aquifer is 96.5 percent unusable.
The situation is not helped by desperate Gazans trying to tap into the underground reserve via homemade wells. Others use home-spun techniques to desalinate water and sell it on the streets, but the water remains contaminated, Sheikh said.
One solution has been buying more water from Israel, which has vast desalination capacities. But it took the Palestinians 20 years of negotiation — from 1995 to 2015 — to secure the purchase of just 5 million more cubic meters.
The blockade of Gaza imposed by Israel and Egypt for most of the past decade also makes it difficult to push ahead rapidly with major projects such as new desalination facilities.
A 10-million-euro ($10.67 million), EU-funded desalination plant was opened by the EU and the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) last week. Mohanlal Peiris, a water and sanitation specialist with UNICEF, said the facility, which blends water with that from the municipality, would eventually serve 75,000 people.
The big hope is that a large-scale desalination plant, costing 500 million euros ($535 million), can be built to get ahead of the rising demand. Plans are in the works, but it remains years off.
For now, two of Gaza’s three desalination facilities are functioning, producing just 8,600 cubic meters of water a day.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Russia urges caution on US plan for safe zones in Syria

BEIRUT The Trump administration s expressed interest in setting up safe zones for civilians in...

14 deals signed as UAE aims $75bn investments in India

NEW DELHI The UAE and India signed 14 pacts including defense and energy as part of groundwork...

Yemen rebels cornered as govt forces advance

ADEN Yemeni rebels are putting up fierce resistance in a key Red Sea port city where they are...

Tripoli sees LNA’s hand in bomb near Italian Embassy

TRIPOLI A counter terrorism unit in the Libyan capital Tripoli said it suspected Saturday s car...

Facing jihadist attack, Syrian opposition join bigger faction

BEIRUT Lebanon Syrian Islamist rebel group Ahrar Al Sham said on Thursday six other rebel...

Turkey sees Nusra Front as terrorist group, acts accordingly -source

ANKARA Turkey designates both Daesh and the Nusra Front now known as Jabhat Fateh Al Sham as...

Turkey says waiting to see outcome of Trump’s Syria safe zones call

ANKARA Turkey is waiting to see the outcome of US President Donald Trump s pledge to order safe...

US lawmaker says she met with Assad on secret Syria trip

WASHINGTON The US congresswoman who made a recent secret trip to war torn Syria confirmed on...

Russian ‘ship of shame’ returning from Syria: UK

LONDON A Russian aircraft carrier used to wage a massive offensive on the Syrian city of Aleppo...

Arab League accuses Israel of ‘contempt’ on settlements

CAIRO The Arab League on Wednesday condemned Israel s announcement of new settlements as a sign...

Kuwait hangs royal, 6 others in mass execution

KUWAIT CITY Kuwait on Wednesday hanged seven people including a member of the ruling family and a...

6 years after uprising, El-Sisi says Egypt ‘on right track’

CAIRO JERUSALEM Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Wednesday that Egypt was on the...

Syrian girl blogger, 7, appeals to Trump

ISTANBUL Seven year old Syrian girl Bana Al Abed who came to international attention with her...

Libya PM says will meet rival for talks in Cairo

ROME The head of Libya s unity government said Wednesday he would soon hold talks with a rival...

As dust of war settles, east Mosul buries its dead anew

MOSUL Abdulrahman Riyadh points to three mounds of earth in a garden in eastern Mosul That s my...

New Turkey constitution bill submitted to Erdogan

ANKARA A bill to expand Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan s powers has been submitted to the...

Around Arab News

Russia urges caution on US plan for safe zones in Syria

BEIRUT The Trump administration s expressed interest in setting up safe zones for civilians in...

14 deals signed as UAE aims $75bn investments in India

NEW DELHI The UAE and India signed 14 pacts including defense and energy as part of groundwork...

‘We are tremendously pleased with the work and sacrifice of our brave security men’

RIYADH King Salman sent a cable to Mohammed bin Naif the crown prince deputy prime minister and...

Prayers for rain performed Kingdomwide on king’s directive

RIYADH Gov Prince Faisal bin Bandar took part in a Kingdomwide rain seeking prayer program...

Forum on children, media urges stronger protection of rights

RIYADH A forum on children and the media which was held this week in the Saudi capital drew to a...

Students win 7 ‘Top in the World’ exam awards

JEDDAH Seven students in western Saudi Arabia won the prestigious Top in the World award from...

SCTH launches second phase of Old Yanbu’s Al-Sour district renovation project

RIYADH Prince Sultan bin Salman head of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage...

Jazan govt hospital saves life of soldier injured in explosion

JAZAN Jazan s King Fahad Central Hospital medics and paramedics removed shrapnel from soldier...

IDB reaffirms commitment to support development in Gambia

RIYADH Mansour Mukhtar vice president for sector operations for the Jeddah based Islamic...

Cameroonian delegation visits Kingdom in preparation for Haj

RIYADH A Cameroon delegation visited the Kingdom recently to hold talks with Saudi authorities...

Why cash is no longer king

Is cash really bad Should we become a cashless society Phasing out paper money is exactly what...

Discovering the wonder of Egypt’s Islamic architecture

Someone once asked Titus Burckhardt the famous European expert on Islamic art and architecture...

Winter warmer recipes

RECIPE 1 PAV BHAJI Cooking time 20 minutes Servings 5 3 medium sized potatoes 1 cup chopped...

Real Madrid falls to Celta Vigo in Cup quarters

MADRID An excellent Cristiano Ronaldo free kick couldn t prevent Real Madrid from being dumped...

Vilshenko: Another cool luxury Russian brand

The Russian influence in global fashion is gaining ground steadily Designers are turning heads...

Madonna denies Malawi adoption bid

BLANTIRE Malawi US pop superstar Madonna on Thursday denied applying to adopt two more Malawian...