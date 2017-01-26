10 films supported by Doha center at Rotterdam fest

JEDDAH: Ten films from across the world supported by the Doha Film Institute (DFI) have been chosen for the 45th International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR), one of the largest audience and industry-driven film festivals in the world, which started on Wednesday and runs until Feb. 5, in the Netherlands.

This marks the largest to date contingent of films supported by Qatar to be screened at the renowned festival that curates a high quality line-up of fiction and documentary films, short films and media art.

Two feature narratives have been selected for in-competition programs including the prestigious Harvest in Hivos Tiger and Bright Future Award, while a short experimental film screens in the Picture Palestine segment.

Fatma Al-Remaihi, CEO of the Doha Film Institute, said: “This is truly historic as 10 films supported by the Institute are marking their presence at the prestigious Rotterdam festival. The selection underlines our commitment to supporting high quality projects both from the Arab world and globally.”

Chosen for the Harvest in Hivos Tiger Competition is “Rey” (Chile, France, Netherlands, Germany, Qatar), directed by Niles Atallah. The film is based on a true story about a 35-year-old Frenchman, who explores Araucania, an autonomous region of southern Chile in 1860, and is elected as king by the people.

Vying for the Bright Future Award is “Cactus Flower” (Egypt, UAE, Norway, Qatar) directed by Hala Elkoussy. The film is about Aida, a struggling actress who comes to Cairo from the Delta as a university student, and her extraordinary friendships.

Doha Film Institute’s film funding initiatives offer creative and financial support to filmmakers based in Qatar and around the world, helping them to unlock their artistry, manage their productions effectively and make high-quality films.