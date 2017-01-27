Cameroonian delegation visits Kingdom in preparation for Haj

RIYADH: A Cameroon delegation visited the Kingdom recently to hold talks with Saudi authorities and make arrangements for this year’s Haj pilgrimage.

An embassy spokesperson said the delegation was headed by Abdoulkarim Dewa, head of the Cameroonian Haj National Commission.

Cameroonian Ambassador Iya Tidjani and Jeddah Consul General Oumarou Issa joined the delegation to meet with State Secretary Hussein bin Mohammed Sharif of the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah.

The spokesperson said that the delegation, which discussed with Saudi authorities the country’s quota for this year, signed for 4,500 pilgrims although its regular quota is 10,000.

The delegation also signed agreements on housing in Makkah and Madinah, transportation, as well as food catering with local firms.