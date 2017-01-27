  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

IDB reaffirms commitment to support development in Gambia

Rodolfo C. Estimo Jr.

Gambia’s President Adama Barrow lauded the Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank’s efforts in helping Gambia with developmental projects. (SPA)

RIYADH: Mansour Mukhtar, vice president for sector operations for the Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank (IDB), said the bank has several capacity building and technical assistance programs, including through its Reverse Linkage project, in which Gambia can benefit to complement its financing activities.
IDB officials said they are committed to supporting development in Gambia.
Muhammad Jameel Yusha’u, senior communications specialist, said that Mukhtar was on an official mission in Senegal.
Mukhtar stressed IDB’s commitment after Adama Barrow, new Gambian president, lauded the bank’s efforts in helping Gambia in developmental projects during their meeting.
A Saudi Press Agency report said,“President of Gambia Adama Barrow has lauded efforts exerted by the Islamic Development Bank for supporting his country in the field of development projects.”
Mukhtar led a delegation to Senegal where Adama Barrow, new Gambian president, is staying. Barrow received the IDB delegation.
He conveyed the goodwill message of IDB President Dr. Bandar Hajjar “who is committed to working with African member countries in several areas to support their social and economic development.”
Mukhtar told Barrow that IDB had been active in Gambia since 1980 and that it had received financing worth $690 million and at present there are 14 active projects totaling $158 million in the African country.
The IDB vice president said that he hoped that the implementation of bank-supported portfolio will improve and opportunities for collaboration strengthened with the support and guidance of the new Gambian president.

