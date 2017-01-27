  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Jazan govt hospital saves life of soldier injured in explosion

Mohammed Rasooldeen |

The surgical staff at the King Fahad Central Hospital in Jazan is seen following the operation on Tuesday. (AN photo)

JAZAN: Jazan’s King Fahad Central Hospital medics and paramedics removed shrapnel from soldier struck by an explosion.
The soldier sustained a direct hit from the explosion when shrapnel had pierced into his neck. The patient was rushed to the Emergency Department of the hospital where he was given treatment by inserting a ventilator tube, according to an official from the Ministry of Health.
It was a complicated surgery, the official said, attributing its success to the efficient surgical team of the hospital.
Meanwhile, a specialized medical team at the South Al-Qunfudah Hospital conducted a successful nephrectomy on a 23-year-old woman, who was suffering from acute kidney failure on Tuesday.
The woman had been suffering from severe lower back pain, and after making the required tests at South Al-Qunfudah Hospital; she was diagnosed with a failure of one of her kidneys and the presence of many stones. Finally, she underwent a successful nephrectomy surgery, according to the team.
The same hospital staff also conducted an operation on a patient in his 70s to remove a large prostate tumor that he had for more than six years.
Both patients are in good health and their conditions are stable, an official said.
In addition to the medical treatment given in local hospitals, the ministry also provides services for patients who cannot find treatment in the Kingdom.
The official said those patients considered for treatment abroad are individuals whose diseases cannot be treated in the Kingdom.
The Saudi government spent more than SR1 billion to treat 4,723 Saudi patients abroad, he noted. Under the scheme, the High Medical Commission approved treatment for 2,781 patients, while the remaining patients were treated abroad on royal decrees.
The decision to treat patients abroad is based on a royal decree or on a recommendation made by the High Medical Commission, which deals with these acute cases.
The health official said there is no ceiling for overseas medical allocations and all deserving patients will be given the needed opportunities for medical treatment abroad.

