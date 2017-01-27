Students win 7 ‘Top in the World’ exam awards

JEDDAH: Seven students in western Saudi Arabia won the prestigious “Top in the World” award from Cambridge International Examinations.

An event held in Jeddah on Wednesday celebrated the achievements of 57 outstanding learners from 12 schools in western Saudi Arabia, who took Cambridge IGSCE and A Level exams last May and June.

It was hosted by The British Council, in collaboration with the British Consulate in Jeddah and Cambridge International Examinations.

A total of 73 awards were given out, including seven in the “Top in the World” category.

Kabir Rahman, deputy British consul general, welcomed the guests, students, parents, and teachers to the award ceremony.

He said the celebration was a culmination of dedication and hard work, pointing out that many of the students are now considering their future plans. “I very much hope that you will continue to look to the UK for your higher education,” he said.