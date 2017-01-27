Forum on children, media urges stronger protection of rights

RIYADH: A forum on children and the media, which was held this week in the Saudi capital, drew to a close with recommendations urging greater protection of rights.

The “Media: The Friend of Childhood” forum was organized by the Ministry of Education’s National Committee for Childhood.

It made a number of recommendations, including the activation of laws and regulations that protect childhood, and incorporating the rights and protection of children into public education curriculums.

Other recommendations included establishing specialized university departments on children’s media, and communicating with media professionals to encourage them to disseminate information that promotes children’s rights. The forum also called on more to be done to enable children to better use online applications.

The forum was organized in cooperation with the League of Arab States, the Arab Council for Childhood and Development, the Arab Gulf Program for Development, and the UN Children’s Fund.

Sessions covered topics including ethical media use, children’s experiences and expectations from social media, children becoming targets of advertisements, and programs for protection against violence and abuse.