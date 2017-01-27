  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 32 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey sends new extradition request for soldiers after Greek court ruling: CNN Turk

Middle-East

Turkey sends new extradition request for soldiers after Greek court ruling: CNN Turk

Reuters |

The eight Turkish officers escorted by Greek police arrive at the Greek Supreme Court. (AFP)

ANKARA: Turkey’s justice ministry sent a second extradition request to Greece for the soldiers wanted in connection with a failed coup attempt last year, CNN Turk reported on Friday, a day after Greece ruled against extraditing them.
Greece’s Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against extraditing the eight soldiers, who have sought political asylum, saying they feared for their lives in Turkey, which alleges they were involved in the coup attempt and branded them traitors.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Turkey’s Syria offensive stalls at flashpoint town

ISTANBUL Turkey is enduring the biggest challenge of a five month military campaign inside Syria...

UN aid chief accuses Syria of blocking help to neediest

UNITED NATIONS The UN humanitarian chief is accusing the Syrian regime of blocking aid to...

Aleppo traders clear debris from war-scarred souk

ALEPPO SYRIA In Syria s Aleppo men throw rubble into the courtyard of a historic inn as merchants...

Russia urges caution on US plan for safe zones in Syria

BEIRUT The Trump administration s expressed interest in setting up safe zones for civilians in...

14 deals signed as UAE aims $75bn investments in India

NEW DELHI The UAE and India signed 14 pacts including defense and energy as part of groundwork...

Gaza’s water shortage worsening, no easy solutions seen

GAZA Marwan An Najar a Palestinian from the south of the Gaza Strip says he has not tasted sweet...

Yemen rebels cornered as govt forces advance

ADEN Yemeni rebels are putting up fierce resistance in a key Red Sea port city where they are...

Tripoli sees LNA’s hand in bomb near Italian Embassy

TRIPOLI A counter terrorism unit in the Libyan capital Tripoli said it suspected Saturday s car...

Facing jihadist attack, Syrian opposition join bigger faction

BEIRUT Lebanon Syrian Islamist rebel group Ahrar Al Sham said on Thursday six other rebel...

Turkey sees Nusra Front as terrorist group, acts accordingly -source

ANKARA Turkey designates both Daesh and the Nusra Front now known as Jabhat Fateh Al Sham as...

Turkey says waiting to see outcome of Trump’s Syria safe zones call

ANKARA Turkey is waiting to see the outcome of US President Donald Trump s pledge to order safe...

US lawmaker says she met with Assad on secret Syria trip

WASHINGTON The US congresswoman who made a recent secret trip to war torn Syria confirmed on...

Russian ‘ship of shame’ returning from Syria: UK

LONDON A Russian aircraft carrier used to wage a massive offensive on the Syrian city of Aleppo...

Arab League accuses Israel of ‘contempt’ on settlements

CAIRO The Arab League on Wednesday condemned Israel s announcement of new settlements as a sign...

Kuwait hangs royal, 6 others in mass execution

KUWAIT CITY Kuwait on Wednesday hanged seven people including a member of the ruling family and a...

6 years after uprising, El-Sisi says Egypt ‘on right track’

CAIRO JERUSALEM Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Wednesday that Egypt was on the...

Around Arab News

French Socialist Valls keeps door open to backing Macron for presidency

PARIS French Socialist presidential hopeful Manuel Valls distanced himself from his main rival...

Somalia’s Al-Shabab says kills dozens of Kenyan troops in raid on base

MOGADISHU The Islamist group Al Shabab said its fighters killed dozens of Kenyan troops when they...

Twitter adds ‘explore’ to make finding tweets easier

SAN FRANCISCO Twitter on Thursday added an explore tab aimed at making it easier to find...

Putin-Trump phone call expected on Saturday — Kremlin

MOSCOW BERLIN Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are expected to...

Turkey’s Syria offensive stalls at flashpoint town

ISTANBUL Turkey is enduring the biggest challenge of a five month military campaign inside Syria...

Florida airport shooting suspect indicted on 22 counts

MIAMI A federal grand jury returned a 22 count indictment against the man accused of a shooting...

UN aid chief accuses Syria of blocking help to neediest

UNITED NATIONS The UN humanitarian chief is accusing the Syrian regime of blocking aid to...

Attacks target Muslim-American activist after DC march

NEW YORK Linda Sarsour is used to slings and arrows but not like this In the days since she...

Iraqi troops push into Daesh-held villages north of Mosul

MOSUL IRAQ The Iraqi army buoyed by their victory this month in liberating the eastern half of...

Aleppo traders clear debris from war-scarred souk

ALEPPO SYRIA In Syria s Aleppo men throw rubble into the courtyard of a historic inn as merchants...

Turkey sends new extradition request for soldiers after Greek court ruling: CNN Turk

ANKARA Turkey s justice ministry sent a second extradition request to Greece for the soldiers...

Muslims, Latinos unify over Trump’s immigration, border plan

ALBUQUERQUE N M Many US Muslim and Latino advocates have joined forces in opposing changes to...

Tous Jewelry’s new collection inspired by Paris, Havana

The Spanish brand Tous Jewelry has since 1920 distinguished itself with accessories boasting...

Russia urges caution on US plan for safe zones in Syria

BEIRUT The Trump administration s expressed interest in setting up safe zones for civilians in...

14 deals signed as UAE aims $75bn investments in India

NEW DELHI The UAE and India signed 14 pacts including defense and energy as part of groundwork...

‘We are tremendously pleased with the work and sacrifice of our brave security men’

RIYADH King Salman sent a cable to Mohammed bin Naif the crown prince deputy prime minister and...