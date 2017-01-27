  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 31 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Aleppo traders clear debris from war-scarred souk

Middle-East

Aleppo traders clear debris from war-scarred souk

Agence France Presse |

Mohammed Nour Mimi walks through a door in Aleppo's historic souk as he returns to his store, alongside other shopkeepers, for the first time to clear the debris left behind by years of fighting. (AFP)

ALEPPO, SYRIA: In Syria’s Aleppo, men throw rubble into the courtyard of a historic inn as merchants gather below to oversee the resurrection of their war-battered shops.
The shopkeepers have returned for the first time to clear the debris left behind by years of fighting after their century-old trading ground became a front line.
“I was so happy to see my shop still standing amid the trash despite a little damage,” says Antoun Baqqal, 66, one of the traders in the Khayr Beyk Khan.
Once famous for its bustling souks and old citadel, Aleppo’s Old City has been rendered almost unrecognizable by some of the worst violence in Syria’s nearly six-year conflict.
After years of fighting, many of the city’s famed souks have been completely destroyed.
But the shops of Khayr Beyk have largely survived, even if some stores inside the two-floor inn, known in the region as a khan, have seen their facades ripped off in the fighting.
“I sent my friends pictures of their shops to encourage them to come back, until they all returned one by one,” Baqqal says.
Rebels overran east Aleppo in the summer of 2012, effectively dividing the city into a regime-held west and opposition-controlled east.
“The army was here. They used to sleep upstairs and downstairs in the shops,” Baqqal says.
But after regime forces seized east Aleppo in December, retaking the whole city, he was able to return to the cloth workshop he inherited from his father.
When he found his father’s photo lying on the ground, he dusted it off and hung it back up on the wall.
“I’m going to tidy up the workshop so my son can take over, so he can put my photo next to my father’s one day and remember me fondly.”
In the courtyard, Zakaria Aziza, 55, scrolls through his phone, comparing old pictures of the more than a dozen shops he owns to their appearance today.
Customers used to flock from across the Arab region to admire the shopping venue’s textiles, he says.
“The khan once overflowed with material. You could hardly walk between the shops for all the customers,” Aziza says.
“Today it’s also hard to walk around — but this time it’s because of all the rubble and trash.”
In the courtyard, a mulberry and a lemon tree survive amid the mounds of waste. A rusty yellow safe and gaping white fridge lie among the debris.
Tugging on a rope, two boys pull a plastic tray full of rubble, then dump its contents onto a pile.
Authorities have promised to collect bags of debris and help with restoration, but Aziza says reviving the souk will take a year at least.
Catching his breath on an old red sofa nearby after clambering to the site, his 35-year-old nephew Mazen says he has been playing in the old market since he was a child.
“It feels like the family home,” he says, as he helps his uncle supervise the clean-up.
Years of shelling have eaten away at the souk’s historic black and white walls, which have been charred in the clashes.
But sunlight still spills in from one of the openings in its arched roof.
At the souk’s entrance, Mohammed Nour Mimi, 60, rummages through his store to find surviving musical instruments in the dust.
For years he has carried around the keys to the covered market’s giant wooden door, determined he and other traders would one day return.
“Merchants will come back to chat over coffee and shisha,” he says, “whether the souk opens again or not.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Turkey’s Syria offensive stalls at flashpoint town

ISTANBUL Turkey is enduring the biggest challenge of a five month military campaign inside Syria...

UN aid chief accuses Syria of blocking help to neediest

UNITED NATIONS The UN humanitarian chief is accusing the Syrian regime of blocking aid to...

Turkey sends new extradition request for soldiers after Greek court ruling: CNN Turk

ANKARA Turkey s justice ministry sent a second extradition request to Greece for the soldiers...

Russia urges caution on US plan for safe zones in Syria

BEIRUT The Trump administration s expressed interest in setting up safe zones for civilians in...

14 deals signed as UAE aims $75bn investments in India

NEW DELHI The UAE and India signed 14 pacts including defense and energy as part of groundwork...

Gaza’s water shortage worsening, no easy solutions seen

GAZA Marwan An Najar a Palestinian from the south of the Gaza Strip says he has not tasted sweet...

Yemen rebels cornered as govt forces advance

ADEN Yemeni rebels are putting up fierce resistance in a key Red Sea port city where they are...

Tripoli sees LNA’s hand in bomb near Italian Embassy

TRIPOLI A counter terrorism unit in the Libyan capital Tripoli said it suspected Saturday s car...

Facing jihadist attack, Syrian opposition join bigger faction

BEIRUT Lebanon Syrian Islamist rebel group Ahrar Al Sham said on Thursday six other rebel...

Turkey sees Nusra Front as terrorist group, acts accordingly -source

ANKARA Turkey designates both Daesh and the Nusra Front now known as Jabhat Fateh Al Sham as...

Turkey says waiting to see outcome of Trump’s Syria safe zones call

ANKARA Turkey is waiting to see the outcome of US President Donald Trump s pledge to order safe...

US lawmaker says she met with Assad on secret Syria trip

WASHINGTON The US congresswoman who made a recent secret trip to war torn Syria confirmed on...

Russian ‘ship of shame’ returning from Syria: UK

LONDON A Russian aircraft carrier used to wage a massive offensive on the Syrian city of Aleppo...

Arab League accuses Israel of ‘contempt’ on settlements

CAIRO The Arab League on Wednesday condemned Israel s announcement of new settlements as a sign...

Kuwait hangs royal, 6 others in mass execution

KUWAIT CITY Kuwait on Wednesday hanged seven people including a member of the ruling family and a...

6 years after uprising, El-Sisi says Egypt ‘on right track’

CAIRO JERUSALEM Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Wednesday that Egypt was on the...

Around Arab News

French Socialist Valls keeps door open to backing Macron for presidency

PARIS French Socialist presidential hopeful Manuel Valls distanced himself from his main rival...

Somalia’s Al-Shabab says kills dozens of Kenyan troops in raid on base

MOGADISHU The Islamist group Al Shabab said its fighters killed dozens of Kenyan troops when they...

Twitter adds ‘explore’ to make finding tweets easier

SAN FRANCISCO Twitter on Thursday added an explore tab aimed at making it easier to find...

Putin-Trump phone call expected on Saturday — Kremlin

MOSCOW BERLIN Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are expected to...

Turkey’s Syria offensive stalls at flashpoint town

ISTANBUL Turkey is enduring the biggest challenge of a five month military campaign inside Syria...

Florida airport shooting suspect indicted on 22 counts

MIAMI A federal grand jury returned a 22 count indictment against the man accused of a shooting...

UN aid chief accuses Syria of blocking help to neediest

UNITED NATIONS The UN humanitarian chief is accusing the Syrian regime of blocking aid to...

Attacks target Muslim-American activist after DC march

NEW YORK Linda Sarsour is used to slings and arrows but not like this In the days since she...

Iraqi troops push into Daesh-held villages north of Mosul

MOSUL IRAQ The Iraqi army buoyed by their victory this month in liberating the eastern half of...

Aleppo traders clear debris from war-scarred souk

ALEPPO SYRIA In Syria s Aleppo men throw rubble into the courtyard of a historic inn as merchants...

Turkey sends new extradition request for soldiers after Greek court ruling: CNN Turk

ANKARA Turkey s justice ministry sent a second extradition request to Greece for the soldiers...

Muslims, Latinos unify over Trump’s immigration, border plan

ALBUQUERQUE N M Many US Muslim and Latino advocates have joined forces in opposing changes to...

Tous Jewelry’s new collection inspired by Paris, Havana

The Spanish brand Tous Jewelry has since 1920 distinguished itself with accessories boasting...

Russia urges caution on US plan for safe zones in Syria

BEIRUT The Trump administration s expressed interest in setting up safe zones for civilians in...

14 deals signed as UAE aims $75bn investments in India

NEW DELHI The UAE and India signed 14 pacts including defense and energy as part of groundwork...

‘We are tremendously pleased with the work and sacrifice of our brave security men’

RIYADH King Salman sent a cable to Mohammed bin Naif the crown prince deputy prime minister and...