  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 31 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Putin-Trump phone call expected on Saturday — Kremlin

World

Putin-Trump phone call expected on Saturday — Kremlin

Reuters |

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia. (Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW/BERLIN: Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are expected to speak by telephone this Saturday, the Kremlin said, a first step toward what Trump has billed as a normalization of relations after three years of tensions sparked by the conflict in Ukraine.
Trump will also have a telephone conversation the same day with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and that call is expected to focus on Russia, a source familiar with the matter said.
Trump has said in the past that, as part of the rapprochement he is seeking with Russia, he is prepared to review the sanctions that Washington imposed on Russia in relation for its 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea Peninsula.
That move is likely to face resistance from both influential figures in Washington and foreign leaders — Merkel among them — who argue sanctions should only be eased if Moscow complies with the West’s conditions on Ukraine.
Trump is already under intense scrutiny at home from critics who say he was elected with help from Russian intelligence — an allegation he denies — and that he is too ready to cut deals with a country that many of his own officials say is a threat to US security.
Trump and Putin last spoke in November, when Putin rang Trump to congratulate him on winning the presidential election.
Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, asked by Russian news agencies if the phone call could take place on Saturday, replied “Yes,” but gave no further details.
If Putin and Trump can establish a rapport, it could pave the way for deals on Ukraine and Syria, two sources of friction during the administration of Barack Obama.
Trump and Putin have never met and it was unclear how their very different personalities would gel. Trump is a flamboyant real estate deal-maker who often acts on gut instinct, while Putin is a former Soviet spy who calculates each step methodically.

Getting along
Both have spoken about ending the enmity that has dragged US-Russia relations to their lowest ebb since the Cold War.
“Wouldn’t it be nice if we actually got along with people? Wouldn’t it be nice if we actually got along, as an example, with Russia? I am all for it,” Trump told a news conference in July last year.
Putin, at a news conference in December, said he would reciprocate. “Mr Trump .... said he believes it’s right to normalize Russian-American ties and said it definitely won’t be any worse, because it couldn’t be worse. I agree with him. Together we’ll think about how to improve things.”
For the Russian leader, there is much to gain. Putin is expected to run for re-election next year, but is hampered by a sluggish economy. A softening or removal of sanctions would allow Western investment and credit to flow in, lifting growth and strengthening Putin’s election prospects.
For Trump, a rapprochement with Russia carries political risks. Powerful Congressional figures say they will block any move to lift Ukraine-related sanctions. Trump is also vulnerable to allegations of being too cosy with Moscow.
US intelligence agencies published a report this month saying Russia had mounted a campaign, including through hacking of Democratic Party e-mails, to influence the presidential election in Trump’s favor. Both Trump and the Kremlin have denied that happened.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

French Socialist Valls keeps door open to backing Macron for presidency

PARIS French Socialist presidential hopeful Manuel Valls distanced himself from his main rival...

Somalia’s Al-Shabab says kills dozens of Kenyan troops in raid on base

MOGADISHU The Islamist group Al Shabab said its fighters killed dozens of Kenyan troops when they...

Florida airport shooting suspect indicted on 22 counts

MIAMI A federal grand jury returned a 22 count indictment against the man accused of a shooting...

Attacks target Muslim-American activist after DC march

NEW YORK Linda Sarsour is used to slings and arrows but not like this In the days since she...

Iraqi troops push into Daesh-held villages north of Mosul

MOSUL IRAQ The Iraqi army buoyed by their victory this month in liberating the eastern half of...

Muslims, Latinos unify over Trump’s immigration, border plan

ALBUQUERQUE N M Many US Muslim and Latino advocates have joined forces in opposing changes to...

Pro-Daesh girl gets 6-year term for stabbing cop in Germany

BERLIN A German court on Thursday sentenced a teenage girl to six years of juvenile detention for...

EU urges end to deadlock over migrant rules

VALLETTA The EU on Thursday urged member states meeting in Malta to break a long deadlock on...

Le Pen victory would be ‘a disaster,’ warns Spanish PM

MADRID Spain s conservative prime minister warned Thursday that an election win by French far...

UAE contingent takes part in R-Day parade

NEW DELHI Motorbike stunt riders and herds of camels wowed the crowds gathered in New Delhi...

Pakistan bans top TV preacher over hate speech

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s media watchdog Thursday accused a prominent television preacher of hate...

Bangladesh anti-coal protest turns violent

DHAKA Clashes erupted in Bangladesh s capital Thursday as police fired tear gas at hundreds of...

Duterte wants to hang rogue cops behind Korean’s murder

MANILA Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte apologized to South Korea on Thursday after...

Philippines says US military to upgrade bases, defense deal intact

MANILA The United States will upgrade and build facilities on Philippine military bases this year...

Indonesian Constitutional Court judge detained for graft

JAKARTA An Indonesian Constitutional Court judge has been detained for allegedly accepting 160...

Thailand presses Laos over royal insult suspects

BANGKOK Thailand s top security officer will go to neighboring Laos to push for the extradition...

Around Arab News

French Socialist Valls keeps door open to backing Macron for presidency

PARIS French Socialist presidential hopeful Manuel Valls distanced himself from his main rival...

Somalia’s Al-Shabab says kills dozens of Kenyan troops in raid on base

MOGADISHU The Islamist group Al Shabab said its fighters killed dozens of Kenyan troops when they...

Twitter adds ‘explore’ to make finding tweets easier

SAN FRANCISCO Twitter on Thursday added an explore tab aimed at making it easier to find...

Putin-Trump phone call expected on Saturday — Kremlin

MOSCOW BERLIN Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are expected to...

Turkey’s Syria offensive stalls at flashpoint town

ISTANBUL Turkey is enduring the biggest challenge of a five month military campaign inside Syria...

Florida airport shooting suspect indicted on 22 counts

MIAMI A federal grand jury returned a 22 count indictment against the man accused of a shooting...

UN aid chief accuses Syria of blocking help to neediest

UNITED NATIONS The UN humanitarian chief is accusing the Syrian regime of blocking aid to...

Attacks target Muslim-American activist after DC march

NEW YORK Linda Sarsour is used to slings and arrows but not like this In the days since she...

Iraqi troops push into Daesh-held villages north of Mosul

MOSUL IRAQ The Iraqi army buoyed by their victory this month in liberating the eastern half of...

Aleppo traders clear debris from war-scarred souk

ALEPPO SYRIA In Syria s Aleppo men throw rubble into the courtyard of a historic inn as merchants...

Turkey sends new extradition request for soldiers after Greek court ruling: CNN Turk

ANKARA Turkey s justice ministry sent a second extradition request to Greece for the soldiers...

Muslims, Latinos unify over Trump’s immigration, border plan

ALBUQUERQUE N M Many US Muslim and Latino advocates have joined forces in opposing changes to...

Tous Jewelry’s new collection inspired by Paris, Havana

The Spanish brand Tous Jewelry has since 1920 distinguished itself with accessories boasting...

Russia urges caution on US plan for safe zones in Syria

BEIRUT The Trump administration s expressed interest in setting up safe zones for civilians in...

14 deals signed as UAE aims $75bn investments in India

NEW DELHI The UAE and India signed 14 pacts including defense and energy as part of groundwork...

‘We are tremendously pleased with the work and sacrifice of our brave security men’

RIYADH King Salman sent a cable to Mohammed bin Naif the crown prince deputy prime minister and...