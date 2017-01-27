  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Hollande says Trump rule poses ‘challenges’ for Europe

World

Hollande says Trump rule poses ‘challenges’ for Europe

Agence France Presse | |

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and the President of France, Francois Hollande, left, address the media during a joint statement in Berlin, Germany. (AP)

BERLIN: French President Francois Hollande said Friday that US President Donald Trump’s administration poses “challenges” for Europe.
“Let’s speak very frankly, there are challenges, there are the challenges the US administration poses to our trade rules, as well as to our ability to resolve conflicts around the world,” Hollande said in Berlin.
“So we of course have to talk to Donald Trump since he was chosen by the Americans to be their president,” he said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
“But we also have to do so with a European conviction and the promotion of our interests and our values.”
Merkel, without mentioning Trump by name, said: “We see that global conditions are changing dramatically and quickly.”
“And we must respond to these new challenges, both in terms of defending a free society and defending free trade, as well as in terms of the economic challenges.”
Trump has unsettled his traditional European allies with a range of radical policy plans, from calling NATO “obsolete” to announcing he would rip up a planned transatlantic trade plan.
The billionaire president is due Friday to meet British Prime Minister Theresa May, who is set to lead her country out of the EU after last year’s Brexit vote, in his first official meeting with a foreign leader.

MORE FROM World

Gabriel named foreign minister after ruling out Merkel challenge

BERLIN: German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel was appointed foreign minister on Friday, days after...

Germany extends military training mission in northern Iraq

BERLIN: Germany’s Parliament has extended the country’s training mission in northern Iraq for...

Gabriel named foreign minister after ruling out Merkel challenge
Germany extends military training mission in northern Iraq
Hollande says Trump rule poses ‘challenges’ for Europe
French Socialist Valls keeps door open to backing Macron for presidency
Somalia’s Al-Shabab says kills dozens of Kenyan troops in raid on base
Putin-Trump phone call expected on Saturday — Kremlin
Opinion
More in Opinion

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App
Download Logo from these app stores for your device
Store Store Store Store
STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News