2 expats infected with MERS in critical condition

RIYADH: Two expatriates are among six people infected with the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) coronavirus in the past six days.

The two men, 27 and 48 years old in Jubail and Jeddah respectively, are in critical condition, said Health Ministry doctors.

The other four patients, including two women, are from Turbah, Taif, Riyadh and Al-Qararah. The patient from Al-Qararah was infected directly from camels, according to doctors.

Since July 2012, 1,546 people have been infected throughout the Kingdom, of which 641 have died, 896 have recovered and nine are being treated.

The Health Ministry has repeatedly issued warnings to stay away from camels. Those working in farms have been advised to take maximum precautions by wearing face masks, isolating infected animals and following basic principles of hygiene.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), studies have found MERS antibodies in camels across Africa and the Middle East. Human and camel genetic sequence data demonstrate a close link between the virus found in camels and that found in people.

As a general precaution, anyone visiting farms, markets, barns or other places where animals are present should regularly wash their hands before and after touching animals, and avoid contact with sick animals.

Consumption of raw or under-cooked animal products, including milk and meat, carries a high risk of infection from a variety of organisms that may cause disease in humans.

Animal products processed appropriately by cooking or pasteurization are safe for consumption, but should also be handled with care to avoid cross‐contamination with uncooked foods.

Camel meat and camel milk are nutritious products that can be consumed after pasteurization, cooking or other heat treatments.

Three major hospitals in Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah have been designated as centers of excellence to treat MERS patients. The Health Ministry has assigned 20 other well-equipped hospitals to look after infected patients.

In December, the ministry conducted a survey among 160 camels in Jeddah, 50 of which were found to be carrying the virus.