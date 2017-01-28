  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

‘Joint responsibility between home, school and media to combat drugs’

Arab News | |

The Facilities Security Forces (FCF) launched on Thursday an educational forum for the prevention of drug abuse in work environments. (SPA)

RIYADH: Maj. Gen. Saad Bin Hassan Al-Jabari, commander of the Facilities Security Forces (FCF) inaugurated on Thursday the educational forum for the prevention of drug abuse in work environments at the headquarters of the FSF in Riyadh.
The forum aims to educate its staff and to equip them with the appropriate skills for the prevention of drugs abuse. It also hopes to create a drug-free environment through the dissemination of a culture of prevention through various media means, and to provide correct and documented information based on the statistics. In addition, the forum will explore media advertising to promote positive values and encourage them.
Abdulilah bin Mohammed Al-Sharif, secretary-general of Nebras and chairman of the National Commission for Narcotics Control (NCNC) said in a speech: “We are going through a critical and inflamed stage experienced by the Arab region and the whole world, where the nation, especially Saudi Arabia, are being targeted by enemies.”
He noted that Saudi Arabia is facing terrorist threats targeting civilians, in addition to the proliferation of drugs targeting young people.
“We all, whether individuals or institutions, should firmly confront this dangerous scourge on the society, which aims to destroy the sons of the nation,” Al-Sharif said.
He added that the drug war would continue against drug traffickers.
Al-Sharif pointed out that the National Project for the Prevention of Narcotics (Nebras) is based on studies and the experiences of 12 Arab and foreign countries.
Al-Sharif has added the project was initiated by Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) and contains eight programs for the family. The project contains media programs, a plan for international communication with experts and specialized organizations through Global Information Network about Drugs (GINAD) and the program of new media for quick access to the largest segment of society.
Major General Al-Jabari said that joint responsibility between home, school and the media in addition to all state institutions is required.
He called on young people to stick to the rightly religion and to recognize the plots of the enemy against them.

