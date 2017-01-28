Saudi National Campaign continues to provide relief aid to displaced Syrians on Turkish border

RIYADH: The Saudi National Campaign continues to send basic relief aid to support Syrian refugees displaced from their city of Aleppo, and residing on the Syrian-Turkish border in Bab Al-Salameh camps, within the framework of the initiative “For you, O Aleppo.”

This campaign specifically targets Al-Shaheed District. The aid includes 2,500 blankets, 2,240 winter suits, 2,960 sweaters, 2,960 jackets, 900 children’s clothes, and 950 women’s shawls.

Khaled Al-Salama, the head of the Saudi National Campaign’s office in Turkey, confirmed that the distribution of the aid inside Syria is systematic and organized through a predefined mechanism for the Syrian brothers to benefit from this aid equitably, and to be of help to them to endure the bitter cold in this area.

He praised the efforts of the Turkish government and civil society organizations, and the main partner in this program, the IHH organization.

The campaign’s regional manager, Dr. Badr bin Abdul Rahman Al-Samhan, said the relief aid provided by the campaign comes to alleviate the suffering of Syrians who are experiencing shortages of humanitarian aid and services, especially the newly displaced population.