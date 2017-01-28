Saudi standards organization briefed on Riyadh projects

RIYADH: The High Commission for the Development of Riyadh (HCDR) on Thursday briefed a delegation from the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) on its plans and projects.

Ibrahim Al-Sultan, HCDR member and president of the Riyadh Development Authority (RDA), and other officials received the delegation led by SASO governor Saad bin Othman Al-Qasabi, according to the RDA website.

SASO governs the organizational and executive tasks related to metrology and quality, including laying down and accrediting Saudi standards of goods, products and services, measurement and calibration bodies and procedures of conformity evaluation and certification.

The HCDR briefed the SASO delegation about key development programs being carried out, particularly the Metropolitan Development Strategy for Arriyadh Region (Medstar).

Medstar guides and orchestrates all future activities of urban development in all sectors of the city.

The delegation also watched a video presentation on the Riyadh Metro, which is part of the King Abdulaziz Project for Riyadh Public Transport.

The metro project will extend for 176 kilometers, featuring six lines and 85 stations. An accompanying bus network will have more than 20 lines, spanning a total length of 1200 kilometers.

The SASO delegation also visited the 2,000-meter tunnel at the King Abdullah Road axis.