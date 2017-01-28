Labor minister holds induction meeting for Citizens Account Program

RIYADH: Minister of Labor and Social Development Dr. Ali bin Nasser Al-Ghafis held the induction meeting for the Citizens Account Program, briefing those present on the latest preparations for the launch of the electronic portal for the program, which will be the only platform to receive registration applications.

The general supervisor at the ministry’s Social Development Sector, Eng. Majed Al-Osaimi, presented the goals of the program, its importance and methods of registration during the meeting.

He said registration in the program will be available 24/7 starting on Feb. 1.

The main beneficiaries of the program are Saudi families, families carrying mobility cards, families of Saudi women married to non-Saudis, non-Saudi wives of Saudi nationals, unmarried individuals, widows and widowers, divorcees (male and female) living in separate residences, and people with no dependents.

The program is one of the most important tools to support the Kingdom’s national and economic transformation objectives, as it helps government work and provides the necessary infrastructure to achieve Vision 2030.

As per the Citizens Account Program’s implementation plan, the files of beneficiaries will be examined upon registration and civil reports will be presented accordingly.

All those who qualify will be automatically registered in the support system and payments will be made to beneficiaries via cash transfer.

Al-Osaimi said that the program will be subject to period review in order to ensure maximum support, to reflect changes in energy prices and other needs that may pose burdens on families.