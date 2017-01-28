King Salman to inaugurate Al-Janadriyah 31 festival

RIYADH: King Salman will inaugurate on Wednesday Al-Janadriyah 31, the national festival for heritage and culture named after the village on the northern outskirts of Riyadh, where it is held annually to celebrate symbols of Saudi identity.

King Salman has invited Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to attend the opening ceremony and the annual camel race held on the fringes of the festival.

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries will partake in the festival, organized by the Ministry of National Guard.

The grand ceremony will be attended by several Gulf and Arab leaders, and senior officials from friendly countries.

This year, Janadriyah will host Egypt as the guest-of-honor country. Visitors will learn about the Egyptian people and experience the rich diversity of their culture and traditions at the special pavilion.

Nasser Hamdy, ambassador of Egypt in Riyadh, told Arab News that the festival is not only an inter-Arab event but a stage to portray to the world the real essence of Arab culture and Islam, which reflects a message of peace and tolerance.

The most important national event held annually to express Saudi history and prosperity will offer various events and activities, from the opening ceremony to folklore arts, operetta and camel races.

Camel racing is one of the most important elements of the festival, where the Kingdom seeks to highlight the role of camels in the lives of Saudis. Participants will include camel owners from GCC countries.

The Janadriyah operetta, held amid a beautiful landscape, is an annual fiesta expressing poetry through the melodies, performances and dances that represent all regions of the Kingdom.

Another important feature of the festival is Al-Ardah, a folklore of Saudi Arabia. King Salman is expected to participate.

There will be pavilions showcasing the heritage, crafts, authentic foods, traditions and customs of each province; a pavilion by government institutions displaying their achievements through pictographs, models and collectibles; and a pavilion by private companies to display their achievements, progress and development, and to offer job opportunities.

The fine-arts gallery will include the works of pioneers of fine art in the Kingdom, and the handicraft market will showcase crafts highlighting the quality, workmanship and heritage of each region. Seminars and symposiums will also be organized.