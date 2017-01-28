  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 11 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Syria army enters key water plant near capital: state TV

Middle-East

Syria army enters key water plant near capital: state TV

Agence France Presse | |

A Syrian Red Crescent ambulance enters the key Ain al-Fijeh spring region, 15 km northwest of the capital Damascus, to evacuate the injured after government forces took control of the area on Saturday. (AFP)

DAMASCUS: Syria’s army on Saturday entered a key water pumping station outside the capital for the first time in four years after a deal with rebels, state television said.
“The Syrian army hoisted the Syrian flag above the installation” at Ain Al-Fijeh, which rebels first seized in 2012, it said.
The move comes after more than a month of fighting in the Wadi Barada area, despite a fragile nationwide truce that led to peace talks earlier this week in Kazakhstan.
Around 5.5 million people in Damascus and its suburbs have been without water since fighting intensified in the Wadi Barada area in late December.
Earlier this month, rebels struck a truce with Syrian authorities to allow the water pipes to be repaired, but the deal was called off after a mediator was killed.
“It’s the first time the deal is actually being implemented,” Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor, told AFP.
Rebels have withdrawn from the water plant but remained in the wider area of Ain Al-Fijeh, the monitoring group chief said.
But he said it was just “a first stage” in implementing the deal toward repairing the station and allowing water to return to millions in the capital.
The regime has accused the rebels of cutting off the mains, while the armed opposition said regime bombardment had destroyed the infrastructure.
Red Cross ambulances entered Wadi Barada on Saturday, the Observatory said.
As part of the deal, rebels can choose to stay in the area but hand over their weapons, or leave to the northern province of Idlib, last major bastion of the armed opposition.
More than 310,000 people have been killed since Syria’s conflict broke out in March 2011 with anti-government protests that were brutally repressed.

MORE FROM Middle-East

5 Iraqis, one Yemeni barred from Cairo-New York flight after Trump ban

CAIRO: Five Iraqi passengers and one Yemeni were barred from boarding an EgyptAir flight from Cairo...

Syria army enters key water plant near capital: state TV

DAMASCUS: Syria’s army on Saturday entered a key water pumping station outside the capital for the...

5 Iraqis, one Yemeni barred from Cairo-New York flight after Trump ban
Syria army enters key water plant near capital: state TV
In Lebanon camps, Syria refugees slam Trump bar
Turkey fights back after Greece denies extradition request
Houthis exploiting businesses, banks: Yemeni govt
Militants, Syrian fighters in heavy clashes in northwest
Opinion
More in Opinion
utton_facebook">
Iraqi troops push into Daesh-held villages north of Mosul

MOSUL IRAQ The Iraqi army buoyed by their victory this month in liberating the eastern half of...

Aleppo traders clear debris from war-scarred souk

ALEPPO SYRIA In Syria s Aleppo men throw rubble into the courtyard of a historic inn as merchants...

Turkey sends new extradition request for soldiers after Greek court ruling: CNN Turk

ANKARA Turkey s justice ministry sent a second extradition request to Greece for the soldiers...

Russia urges caution on US plan for safe zones in Syria

BEIRUT The Trump administration s expressed interest in setting up safe zones for civilians in...

14 deals signed as UAE aims $75bn investments in India

NEW DELHI The UAE and India signed 14 pacts including defense and energy as part of groundwork...

Gaza’s water shortage worsening, no easy solutions seen

GAZA Marwan An Najar a Palestinian from the south of the Gaza Strip says he has not tasted sweet...

Yemen rebels cornered as govt forces advance

ADEN Yemeni rebels are putting up fierce resistance in a key Red Sea port city where they are...

Tripoli sees LNA’s hand in bomb near Italian Embassy

TRIPOLI A counter terrorism unit in the Libyan capital Tripoli said it suspected Saturday s car...

-->
Download Logo from these app stores for your device
Store Store Store Store
STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News